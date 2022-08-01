General Mechanism

All right. So let's say that I do mess up and I have my methyl ester, Okay? And I forget that it's a methyl ester, and I expose it to a fox side, so Oh, ch two ch three Negative. Okay, so I wasn't supposed to do that. I should have only used meth oxide here because I know my fox. I would avoid this situation. But let's say I use a fox side by mistake. Well, this is what happens. You wind up getting a nuclear filic a seal substitution, you wind up forming a tetra Hydro intermediate. And that's gonna have now, um, O C H three oh, ch two ch three. And now what happens? Well, now which group gets kicked out in my nes reaction, it could be either one. The point here is that it's gonna be a mixture of both, so I'm gonna wind up getting two different Esther's. I'm gonna wind up getting the Esther that forms when it kicks out the metal. Right. So that would be It's gonna wind up being an ethyl ester, right? But I'm also going to get the one that forms if it kicks out the original molecule. Okay, so that would be a methyl ester. Okay, so anyway, you should never draw multiple arrows like that on the same on the same re agent. Okay, so that's kind of me. Just kind of showing you conceptually what's going on. Let's just say that you are going forward, your transistor defying. So you're kicking out the O. C. H three. Well, then you're gonna get This is a product you're gonna wind up getting an ethyl ester okay, as a product. So, again, this is problematic, guys, and there's gonna be important later on, there's gonna be more reactions that we're gonna use Esther's for. And so it's gonna be important to always using Alcock side of the same base of the same our group. Because if I can keep those are groups consistent than transit Certification doesn't matter to me anymore. Because even if the reaction is taking replace, I can't appreciate it because nothing is actually happening. Okay, so I hope that made sense guys really easy mechanism. So let's move on to the next video

