General Reaction

on this page. We're gonna discuss the reaction called transit stratification. So base catalyzed transit certification occurs when an Esther is exposed to an Alcock side base with a dissimilar alcohol group. Okay, so if I'm using in Alcock side base, let's say that I was in a basic environment, okay? Because this base catalyzed and imagine that my alcohol, instead of having our group, our group that I have on my alcohol group, I have our prime. Our prime just means it's different. It's something different. Maybe once a metal and one's enough. Okay, What's gonna wind up happening is after it reacts, we're gonna wind up getting another Esther. Okay, so nothing seems like nothing changed, but wait, the our group is gonna be different. So I'm gonna get one our group transferring with another or substituting with another. Okay, so this happens, guys, because in equilibrium, all these oases are gonna be constantly or are groups. Whatever. Are we constantly substituting back and forth and back and forth? If you have different alcohol groups in different positions, they're gonna wanna blending together, and you're gonna wind up getting oh, are groups of both types on on your Esther. And that's very problematic, because you want to make sure when you have a nester, you wanna make sure that has all the same alcohol group you don't want. Ah, bunch of different random alcohol groups. Okay, now there is one way this can be avoided. Guys, the way this could be avoided is simply to Onley exposed Esther's toe Alcock sides with the same our group. Okay, so imagine I'm just gonna bring this reaction down a little bit. Imagine that now I have Let's say are one okay? And I'm exposing it two and Alcock side. That is O R. One negative. What's gonna happen? Well, guys in equilibrium, it's gonna switch, and it's gonna do this whole mechanism that I'm gonna show you. But are we gonna be able to actually tell that it's happening? The answer is no reaction in terms of, Does it have any effect on my product? No, because I am going to get Substitution is taking place. But since my our groups are identical, I won't be able to notice this difference. I won't be able to notice that erection is actually taking place because it's not really mattering for my reaction. The only time it would matter is if I have a different our group. So let's say it was R one and R two. Now I'm gonna get a mixture of our groups. Trans s terrifying. Okay, so in this next video, I'm gonna show you guys the mechanism and heads up. It's easy.

