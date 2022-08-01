Explaining relative rates of halogenation.

Alright, guys. So in these videos are gonna be going through a much more rigorous explanation of how to calculate the major product for radical college nation reaction. Now, the reason that I'm even recording these videos is because your textbook goes through this more in depth explanation and I want to make sure that we have all our bases covered now, understand that this might be beyond the scope of what many professors require for their students. So I'm gonna leave it up to you to check with your professor to see if they want you to calculate these ratios or not. All right, so let's just move right into the lesson. So everyone knows by now the general trend of radical stability, which is that tertiary radicals are more stable than secondaries and secondaries are more stable than primaries. And that's been enough for us. So far, we've been able to get by and just predict the major product that way. But if we want to calculate the exact percentages of major and minor products, we're gonna need equations. We're gonna need some kind of method quantitative method to do that, and it turns out that we can calculate that knowing the relative rate of halogen nation at a certain temperature. So here you see, this is a very important little, uh, table here. These are the relative rates of different types of halogen nations at 25 degrees Celsius or room temperature. Let's just go through these numbers really quick. So you understand what it's meaning. Okay, So remember how we discussed how coronation is very un selective kind of makes bad decisions everywhere, and domination makes these awesome decisions. Well, this can be quantified, and the difference has to do with these halogen ation rates. Notice that chlorination actually does prefer tertiary is okay, so it's not. It has good intentions. Okay? The problem is that it doesn't prefer tertiary is very much on Lee. Slightly. It likes thio halogen eight tertiary, about five times more than primaries and only a little bit more than secondaries. So you can see how coronation you're gonna get a lot of products everywhere. Okay, Now, if you look at Bram in ation, bro nation is much more selective because Brahma nation likes to court to brominated tertiary carbons 1600 times more than primaries. So you can imagine that That's what we called rumination highly selective versus chlorination, which you basically call non selective. Okay, it has to do with the fact that the difference between the between the relative rates are much bigger when you get to Bram in ation. Okay, so here we can go back to our definitions and weaken state That chlorination is non selective because the difference between the relative rates is very small, whereas Brahman ation is highly selective because the difference between the relative rates is very large. Okay, now, these ratios that I'm giving you here are Onley valid at one temperature, and that's room temperature. Okay, because that's what the That's the temperature that these experiments were conducted under. Okay, if we jack up the temperature for this reaction, the ratios between the different types of selectivity become, Can you guess smaller Okay, meaning that there's less difference between primary secondary tertiary. Why the more heat you add to any reaction, the more ambient energy there's going to be, so the less selective it's gonna be, it's gonna wind up. Even rumination can be core since its, um, bad decisions at a high enough temperature. Okay, awesome. It's getting hot in here. All right, so that's basically the concept behind these tape, this table. Okay, Now, one note of caution for you guys. You might be flipping through a textbook and you might see slightly different values here, like you might see it as one and then 4.2 and 5.5. I don't really care about the details. The reason I chose these numbers is because these are the safest round ist numbers that I could find from a combination of sources. I looked online and I looked through Ah, few different textbooks. And these numbers just seem to make the most sense. There's no point in teaching you with complicated numbers, but in general the range is air. Correct. It's 145 about there and then about 2600. Okay, if you're professor teaches you different values, by all means, do not argue with him. Just go with his values. Everything that I'm saying is still gonna pertain to that, even if you have to use different values

