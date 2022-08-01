Alright, guys, let's go through this question. It says draw all of the Monaco chlorination products of butane and calculate the percentage yields of each product. Okay, so first of all, I just want to show you this table that I made this table is gonna make it very easy to calculate stuff just by filling in blank spaces. But the point isn't that you should have this at your exam. The point is that you should learn through this and then be able to do it on your own. Okay, so we'll take this one as a worked example. First of all, butane looks like that bold ID molecule there. And the first thing you have to do is you have to calculate or count up the different types of proteins that you have, because remember that every type of proton has a different relative rate. So as we can see, um, I split it up into primary protons and secondary protons. And what we can see is that after counting them up, you actually have six primary ages and you have four secondary ages. Does that make sense? So far? Pretty easy. Now I notice that there's no slot for tertiary guys because there's no tertiary is here. But if I did have tertiary is I'd have to add another row. Makes sense. Right? Awesome. So now we're gonna plug in the relative rate. Where do I get that number? From my table from my table. So yeah. So relative rate of primary chlorination. He says, mono chlorination. That's where this becomes important. So I'm gonna look at the numbers, and it's one and four. So I'm gonna put that in here one and four. Wait. I know. That's right. That's right. Perfect. Awesome. Okay, so I have six at a rate of 14 at a rate of four. Okay. Now what I do is a multiply these numbers together. Okay, So what I'm gonna get is I'm going to get six here. Okay? So six times one equal six. That's the relative reaction. Okay. And then four times four is 16. Okay, so that means that literally I'm getting this, That racial, you see, 6/16 that's going to be the final answer. But I need to put this in a percentage yield way. So we we do. That is, we add up these two numbers. That means that that some of these two numbers is 22. And that's going to be the number that I put in my in my denominator. Okay, so I'm gonna put 22 as the bottom of my fraction for each one and then for the top. I'm just gonna put the actual relative amount. So that means that six out of was were went to the primary. So the fraction yield with 6/22 and the fraction yield of my secondaries with 16/22. Now, these ratios came up a little bit too difficult to calculate in our heads. So let's use a calculator. Um, you could also use This is pretty simple math. So you could use your iPhone if you wanted to. So I'm an iPhone guy. Sorry. So six divided by 22 gives me, um, 27.2% or 0.3. Let me around and then divided by 22. Gives me 72. 7%. Did it? Looks good. All right, so now I draw my products out, And what you can see is that for my primary product with where I get a chlorine here. Okay, I'm going to get 27.3% of that one. And then for my secondary, where I put my chlorine here, I'm gonna get 72.7% of that. Now, Notice that chlorination in this case actually was fairly selective. 72% went for the better option. But still, when you talk in chemistry terms, this is not good enough. And this is this difference is enough for professor to say non selective because no professor or no chemist wants to get 27 of their 27% of their product as a waste. That would be considered a low yield reaction. So even though it does seem kind of selective, it's actually not a selective as we need it to be to make this reaction worthwhile. Got it? Awesome. So hopefully this little like lay out that I made helps helps it to make sense. Eventually, I want you guys feel to do this without a layout. Just know what the next steps are. But for right now, let's go ahead and do some practice. Problems were in the first one. I'll help you along, and then in the second one will take the training wheels off. So let's go ahead and work on the first problem

