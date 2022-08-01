Distinguishing between Oxidation and Reduction

Alright, guys. So this one was a little bit more challenging, but it's still pretty easy. This is a reduction. Okay? The reason this is a reduction is because if you'll notice the's carbons here had zero bonds to hydrogen. Okay, After the reaction takes place, have one bond to hydrogen here. One bond to hydrogen here. I've effectively added to hydrogen or what? We would consider one equivalent of hydrogen. Whenever I say in equivalent, that means you're adding two of them. All right. You may know this reaction or you may not. That's fine. But I just wanna let you guys know that you could have told if you did notice reaction, you could tell that it's a reduction just by the name. Okay, because the actual name of this reaction that that is taught in Orgel one is dissolving. Oops. Dissolving metal reduction. Okay. And in dissolving metal reduction, what we wind up getting is you are getting trans double bonds. That's just something that either you know what or you don't. But a triple bond turns into a dull bond that has a trans stereo chemistry. What's funny? What's cool about it is that if you remember the name. The name says it right there. It's a reduction reaction. We know that we're adding hydrogen. All right, so let's go ahead and move on to the last question. Go ahead and figure it out.

Hide transcripts