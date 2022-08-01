Distinguishing between Oxidation and Reduction

Alright, guys. So this was obviously also a reduction. Okay. Why? Well, did we change the amount of oxygen's on this molecule? No, but we did change the number of hydrogen. Okay. Noticed that at the beginning. This had zero hydrogen. This had zero hydrogen. Okay, After my reaction takes place, I have one hydrogen here on. I have one hydrogen here. So once again, I have added to equip. I'm sorry. I've added to hydrogen or one equivalent of hydrogen. Okay, so just you guys know this is actually one of the types of transformations that we learned about with oxidation reduction. Okay, so I'm not gonna go into exactly what reaction this is right now. But you guys should just know that you can use a certain re agent to perform a reducing agent to perform this transformation. All right, so let's go ahead and move onto the next topic.

