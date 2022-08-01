Distinguishing between Oxidation and Reduction

All right, guys, this first one was super easy. This is oxidation, okay? And the reason it's oxidation is because I'm adding to alcohols or to oxygen's to that double bond. Okay, Um, just, you know, in case you have learned this reaction already, maybe you haven't. But the name of this reaction was one to sin Di Hydraulics. Elation. Okay. And all that means is that you're adding to alcohol's on a double bond. You're adding them in the same direction. Okay. And there they are, visible to each other. Okay, instead of using the one two, you could also say that this is visceral sin. Die. Hydraulics. Elation. Alright. So that's the first answer. Go ahead and solve the second problem.

Hide transcripts