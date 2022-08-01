Intro to Nucleophilic Acyl Substituion

Alright, guys. So even if you haven't studied your key tones and Alba hides chapter yet, you should still know about nuclear Filic Edition because there are even some reactions from organic chemistry one that had nuclear filic edition. Okay, so first we want to show you is what happens when a nuclear fault interacts with a key tone or in Alba hide. Well, what we get is that a nuclear file attacks the carbon. No, carbon. Why? Because it's highly, positively charged. You've got a strong die pull pulling away from that carbon. Now, if we make that bond, we have to break a bond. So we're gonna break upon up to the O And what we're gonna do is we're gonna get this very famous intermediate called a Tetra Hydro Intermediate. Okay, that Tetra Hydro Intermediate is now gonna have a new nuclear file attached to it. All right, whatever you wanted, whatever had the negative charge. Now this touch of federal intermediate is going to protein eat. The reason is because there's nothing else that it could do. Okay, If it was to try to reform a double bond, it would First of all, it would break the octet here if you tried to make a double bond again, but also, it would have no bond to break. Remember that if you make a bond, you could try to break upon to preserve the octet. But all of these leaving groups suck if you notice are, would make our negative if I try to break it. Okay. Is our negative a good leaving group, guys, it blows. It's the worst ever. Okay, how about the nuclear file? Well, guys, the nuclear falls, the thing that attacked, so obviously it's not gonna wanna come off now. That's what started the reaction. So anyway, this negative is stuck. It's gonna protein ate with some acid, and we get a substituted alcohol. Okay. And this is the mechanism that organic metallics undergo that all that most reducing agents undergo. So this should be somewhat familiar to you at this point. Okay, Now, let's look at some interesting changes that happen when you add a Z group. So, guys, the nuclear file, let's say we're just using the same exact nuclear file. The nuclear file is still gonna be attracted to the same exact carbon because it's still Electra Filic in fact, maybe even more so because notice that now we have a Z groups that Z Group could be even activating it Mawr towards attack. The difference is with the Tetrahedron intermediate guys, because what we're gonna get is a negative and a nuclear file. And this negative is different than the last one. Because the last one was stuck, there was nothing I could do, because if it tried to reform a double bond, it would violate an octet. It didn't have a good leaving group, but Z groups can leave. Depending on the environment, we can make the group's leave. So in this mechanism, instead of protein eating, your negative charge actually reforms the double bond and kicks out the Z group. Okay, so this asset acidified acidification step the pronation step doesn't happen because it's just going to reform the carbon eel. So we wind up getting is a double bond here, So draw that in. Guys, I want you to draw this in for yourself and you get the new nuclear file Now. Notice what just happened, guys, I started off with one substitue int on the carbon eel and I ended up with another I just did a substitution How it changed, Z for whatever my nuclear fall Waas. So instead of getting what we called a substituted alcohol at the top, we're gonna get a substituted carbon Neil, because you preserve the carbon, will you just change the our group? Okay, so this mechanism is called not nuclear Filic addition. It's called nuclear Filic Aysal substitution. This is the mechanism that all carb oxalic acid derivatives undergo. Okay? And it's gonna be the subject of an entire field of chemistry that has to do with car oxalic acid derivative chemistry. Okay, so these mechanisms start off the same, but they end up very different because of the presence of that Z group. All right, so let's move on.

