Intro to Carboxylic Acid Derivatives

Hey, everyone, On this next page, we're gonna define two extremely important concepts that are gonna be essential for this next topic. Okay, the two things we're gonna define is what is a carb oxalic acid derivative? It's a category of molecule and the mechanism that it undergoes N A s or nuclear feel like a seal substitution. So let's start off with the first question. What is a carb oxalic acid derivative? Well, it's simply defined as any carbon eel that has an Electra negative z group in the Alfa position. Okay, so it's kind of a lot to chew on. Let's break that down, Okay? We'll remember that in ketones and alcohols hides, you're usually stuck. I mean, by definition you're stuck with an R Orrin h. Okay, now are an h r. Not electro negative at all. In fact, they make terrible leaving groups. If you think about H negative, that's a strong base, are negative. That's an even stronger base. These things are not good leaving groups okay, so we find is that there's a certain mechanism that they tend to undergo which we'll see in a second, whereas Z groups are defined as something that's slightly election, negative, even toe. Very election. Negative. So here are all the Z groups that we're gonna be working within this section. We've got chlorine. We've got, like, basically an Esther, Um, O R O H N h 20 k or Oh, that's the type of that should actually be NH two. Negative. So sorry about that. You could just fix that. Okay. Even tutors make mistakes sometimes. So, guys, So those are our Z groups now, notice that they're not all quite as good. Electra negative groups. Like, for example, chlorine is very Electra negative. Nitrogen? Not so much. But the reason that we cluster them all together is because, hey, they're much better than our groups in hydrogen. Okay, no matter what. Okay, So it turns out that by definition, these Z groups okay are gonna allow these carbon eels to follow a new mechanism That's different from the mechanism that we would see in the keystone alga hide called nes or nuclear filic. A seal substitution. Okay, now, a few more definitions about carb oxalic acid derivatives. Okay, by definition, anything that we call a carb oxalic acid derivative can be hydrolyzed back to carve oxalic acid using a combination of water with acid or base. So if I ever tell you that this is a carb oxalic acid derivative, that is me saying that you could use water. Tow hide relies it back to carve oxalic acid, which, as you see car oxalic acid, would be if I used an 08 Right? So, Carl oxalic acid is also a Z group is just It's a specific one. Okay, so carb oxalic acid you could think of as the mother of all of the other car looks like acid derivatives because you could always turn those derivatives back into car oxalic acid with hydraulics. ISS Okay, now, another really strange little fact here is that NYT trials also fall into this category due to their ability to be hydrolyzed. So we're going to see later guys that notice that I don't have night trial on my list, but night trials look like this. Okay? I'm looking for a place to write it. Carbon nitrogen like that. And it turns out that they could be hydrolyzed using basically water and acid or base to car books like acid. So we consider night trials. Toe also be car books, like acid derivatives. Okay, so in this next video, what I'm gonna do is I'm going to show you guys the differences between nuclear feel, like addition, which is the mechanism that ketones and alcohols undergo versus nuclear Filic Aysal substitution. Which is what carpet cilic acid derivatives undergo.

