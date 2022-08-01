Retrosynthesis

So, guys, this was again just a three step process. And you always start by finding the original dying, which must have been right here because this double bond comes from the original dying. If that's the original dying, that means the new bonds were these two right here. Which means that when I isolate the Diana file, I'm gonna chop right through both of those exes. Okay, Now, notice that this question did include stereo chemistry. So in order to get this question right, you needed to include the stereo chemistry. So let's go ahead and draw both of these components. I would have a dying that looked like this. Okay? With the two metals coming off of it, and I would have a Diana file that is a double bond, right? Because it must have been a double bond, but notice that you can't really see that. Sorry. It must have been a double bond, right? But noticed that my substitute Wint's r cist to each other on the ring notice that they're both facing up. That means that that original dying a fought Diana file must have had sis groups. So this is your answer. You must have had a dying that looked like that with the two are groups. And then a cyst, the whole bond die in a file. All right, Awesome. So go ahead and work on the next one, and then I'll show you guys the answer.

