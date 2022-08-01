Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis

in this video, I'm gonna walk you guys through a technique that you might need to use for deals. Elder problems. So sometimes your professor, your textbook your online homework is gonna ask you to do a deal's elder retro synthesis. That means that you're gonna be given the final cycle ization product, and then you're gonna be asked which dying and which Diana file were required to make this six member ring in the first place. Now, it turns out this is a really easy type of question to answer if you just have the right technique, and that's what I'm here to show you. So here's an example which Diane and Diana file would you use to synthesize the following compound. Okay, It's really easy get lost in these types of questions because as college students, we hate doing stuff that we haven't been taught to do explicitly. Right. And this is a backwards question. You have to think backwards. So I'm gonna teach you guys how to think already tell you guys how toe think forwards, and I'm gonna teach you guys how to think backwards as well. Well, the first thing that you guys want to notice what this product is that there's a certain, like, kind of, like landmark that you're always going to be able to find on these products because you know about the mechanism and the mechanism, remember, Always makes a double bond between the second and the third carbon. Remember me showing you guys that? So that means the first thing you want to do is you want to find that landmark, and you want to kind of orient yourself on that because that's going to provide the structure for the rest of the molecule. So the first thing I want to do is identify Where was that new double bond? That new double bond is right here. Okay, That means that this must have been my second and my third carbon. Okay, which means that that must have been where my dying waas. Okay, so my first step is always to find the original dying. And the way you do that is by identifying the double bond and then saying, Well, this must have been the dying to begin with this Muslim in my one. And this What must have been my four. Okay, now that I have that dying I understand the mechanism better. I know that the dying must have reacted with a dying of file. And remember that the dying always creates two new bonds to the Diana file. So the next step is gonna be to cross out the new bonds because I know that my dying must have made to bonds. So here's my dying once again. Okay? And it made to new bonds. I'm gonna cross these out because I know that they didn't used to exist. Okay, so after I've crossed them out, that means that whatever is attached on the other side must have been the dying a file. So in my next step, I isolate the Diana file and guess how you do that really easy. All you do is you take your exes, right? You still have your dying, and you just cross a line right through them. So I'm gonna just chop it off right there, right through the excess. And what we see is that now we have a dying on one side and something on the other. The other side must have had a double bond in order to react in the first place. Okay, so basically we're making those three double bonds that we started with. So the answer for this question would be that I start off with a dying that looked like this. Ah, 13 dying holds like this. Plus, I started off with a Diana file that looked like this. Okay, And now that we figured that out, isn't it crazy to see how actually, it was a diamond ization? This is a molecule that reacted with itself through deals alder, but it wouldn't have been obvious unless you use a system to figure it out. Okay, so I know this is a new skill. I know that I might be making it look too easy. So let's test out our skills on this example. Go ahead for the following two problems. Try to figure them out. We'll do them one at a time. Go ahead and do a right now and then I'll help you guys and show you the answer.

