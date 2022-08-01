Retrosynthesis

All right. So do the limited space. Once again, I'm gonna take myself out of the video. Don't miss me too much right here. Okay? So let's go ahead and do this one once again. It was pretty easy to identify the dying. It was right next to the double bond. So we know that that is the dying. But notice that I gave you guys a bridge compound this time, so it's a little bit more challenging. So you have to take out the new bonds in this next step. And I really hope you guys didn't cross out the bridge because that just doesn't make any sense. You guys know that the bridge has to do with extra carbons That must have been on the dying to begin with. So, actually, the bonds that we wanna cross out are the ones that go to the rest of this ring. Okay? Meaning that when we go to separate this, we're separating the dying and the dying. A file that means that my original Diana file must have had a double bond here. But it means that my dying had extra carbons. Right? So how big of a molecule was the original. Dying how big? It was a ring, Right? Because we know that rings meek bridges, right? We kind of went over that extensively. So the question is, how big is that ring? And you're just gonna draw it exactly the way it is we're gonna draw. Let me use red. We're going to show that the dying must have been a six member ID ring because I've got double bond, double bond. But then I've got thes 12 extra carbons that didn't even wanna be there. That air now. Here. Okay, so we had a six member ring that formed a to carbon bridge. And then my Diana file is pretty straightforward. Guys, it's just gonna be this ring. Oops. And really, you don't have to worry about CIS and trans here because a ring is always gonna be CIS and trans What? Wow, that was really unclear what I meant to say. Let me just come back in. You don't have to worry about drawing my Diana file as like, a sister trans ring, because rings are always gonna be on one side of the molecule there automatically, sis, because they're small. So don't worry about that this is the right answer. So if you just have this Diana file with this six member dying, you got the question, right? Okay. Awesome. So I hope that that skill might help you on the exam. Maybe get you a few more points. Um, let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

