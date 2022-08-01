General Mechanism

All right, So let's start off with our Esther, okay? And I'm gonna go ahead and use H 30 plus as my acid. Okay, so it's gonna be the first step, okay? It's gonna be pro nation. You got it. Mhm. That's going to give me a compound that looks like this positive charge. What's my next step? Resonate. So it's resonate that's going to give me a positive here, show my president structure, and this is a great time to nuclear physically attack. So I'm gonna get water, and my water is going toe attack and I'm gonna form a molecule. Wait, Let me drop my equilibrium, Arrows! I'm gonna form a molecule that looks like this. Oh, each of the top Oh, are on the side and water at the bottom. Can you guess what the next step is gonna be? So, guys, what are we trying to get rid of? We're trying to get rid of the O. R. Which means that I want to do a proton transfer specifically to the O. R. This time. Okay, Every saying. Well, Johnny, how do you know that it doesn't go to the O. H Well, because then that would be the forward mechanism. Okay, so I'm just trying to go backwards here, so I'm trying to get rid of the O. R. So this o r grabs that h and turns into oh h r Positive. Okay, Now what happens is I eliminate I used the electrons from my oh, to kick out the O R. Oops, that's not gonna work. And I now have a structure that looks like this. Oh, h positive are Ohh. And now I use what to deep Rotimi water to regenerate my acid. Okay, guys. So if anything, this serves as extra practice for you for the Fisher. A certification mechanism, because it is that mechanism. Okay, Plus my age three or plus and plus my alcohol, Right, Because I generated one equivalent of alcohol that I lost. Okay, So, guys, that's really it. Let's move on to the next video.

