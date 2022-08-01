Let's talk about a reaction called acid catalyzed. Esther. Hydraulic. Sis. So, guys, acid catalyzed Esther. Hydraulic sis is literally just the reverse of Fisher s terrific ation. Okay, so it's literally just the reverse reaction off producing an Esther. You could then hydrolyzed that Esther back to a carbon slick acid. So the general reaction would be that you have your Esther, but you react your Esther in an acquis solution with acid, and you're gonna hide relies that, um, you're gonna hide relates that Esther to a car. Oxalic acid. Okay, So also, guys, if you recall the three rules of NES, this would be rule number three, the car with gas and conversion that says that pretty much any Carlos look as a derivative in combination with water, acid or base could turn into a car. Looks like acid. Okay, so now what I want to do is go through the mechanism for this. And by the way, guys, I already told you it's the exact opposite of Fisher as certification. So if you literally wanted to go to the Fisher as certification video and draw out every arrow backwards, every nuclear file backwards, you would get the mechanism. But I know that you guys are gonna complain if I don't draw the reverse reaction. So let's go ahead and do that. Now I'm gonna show you guys exactly how to draw the reverse of fish are, sir vacation?

