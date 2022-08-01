Suzuki Reaction Example 1

So before we do the actual example question here, it states when creating conjugated products. The reaction is observed to be stereo specific With retention of configurations. So what is exactly is this saying? Well, what this is saying is that if R. R. one Or are our two groups groups are vinyl groups with an E or Z configuration, then the product has to maintain that E or Z configuration. So for example, for looking at this Suzuki coupling reaction here is our halogen. So this is our carbon Halide Which would mean this alkaline portion is our one. This all keen is in terms of configuration and E configuration that's because of too high groups are opposite of one another. So we know it's E. So that means when I give my product, my my product has to maintain this E configuration. Now over here we have boron. And remember this here would have to be my R two group. Remember our two is connected to B. Y two. Why could be represented as an O H O R or in this case to our groups these groups here. And we know that this portion here has to be our two because the two wide groups have to be identical. Alright, so what we have to do here now is what is the fundamental thing that's happening within the Suzuki coupling reaction as we said above. We have the X from the carbon Halide in a way merging with the B Y two of the organa boring to create a byproduct the R one and R two left behind combined together. Now when we go over the mechanism we'll see how it really works. We're just thinking of it in terms of this simplicity so that we can get to our final answer quickly. Alright, so we're gonna stay here that the X. Group of my of my carbon khallad and the B. Y. Two group of my organa boring are lost. So now my R. One and R. Two have to combine together. So here is my R. one. Remember it is an E. Al. Keen so it has to maintain that E configuration. So that means that my R. Two, which is this benzene ring has to be placed in the same position that the halogen was in so that we maintain R. E. Configuration. So this year would be my final answer. I created a product that is more conjugated and therefore more stable. A product that's also um having the retention of its E configuration. The our keen as a reactant was E. As a product it stays E. So just remember the fundamental things that we did here in order to find our final product, we just circled the X group of the carbon Halide, the B Y two group of our organic boring or boron compound and were able to isolate our coupling product. Now that we've seen this, click onto the next video and let's go through the coupling mechanism together to see how we create these different types of, of coupling products for the Suzuki reaction.

