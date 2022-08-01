So for the Suzuki reaction, we have our three uh noticeable steps involved in the catalytic cycle, we have oxidative addition. We have transmit elation and we have reductive elimination. Now with oxidative addition? It involves the addition of the carbon halid to the transition metal complex. So our transition metal palladium has a lone pair from its D orbital electrons. It uses them to connect to the X. Group, which then causes this bond here to break. And from our our one group to connect to the palladium as well. So we're gonna have here palladium Still connected to its two original Liggins connected to X. And also connected to our one. When we go into step two, what we're dealing with transmit elation. The R two group transfers from our organic oh boraine or boron compound to the palladium metal complex. So what happens here is that this bond breaks, attaches to the palladium at the same time the halogen leaves and attaches to the boron portion. So what we get here at this point is we're gonna have palladium Still connected to its two original Liggins Connected to our one And now connected to R. two. And then as our waste material we have B. Y. two. And then the X. That has just joined it. Now with reductive elimination, we're going to create the connection between R one and R two and regenerate the palladium catalyst. So we're gonna take this compound here and bring it down to show this process. Okay, so here it goes. So what happens here is the R one group is gonna attach two R. Two. and then the bond is gonna break and go to palladium. So what we're gonna get now is we're gonna get our one Being connected to our two Plus the regeneration of my palladium catalyst. So remember the two driving forces for a lot of these coupling reactions is to create a more conjugated product. We would do that in the form of our one connecting to R2. And also for us to follow the 18 or 16 electron role for the transition metal at this point by giving up R one and R two, palladium is no longer following the 18 or 16 electron rule. So it wants the reaction to continue again. The regeneration of the catalyst is basically a key factor that wants us to continue doing this reaction over and over again. Which is why it's involved in a catalytic cycle. But just remember when it comes to this basic Suzuki coupling reaction. Remember we have a carbon Halide and from the carbon halid we lose our X group and then we have an organic boring or boron compound where we lose the B. Y two group. They are lost as byproduct and then R one and R two combined together to give us our coupling product at the end

