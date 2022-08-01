The two types of bicyclic molecules

as we talked about before. Bicycle. It's basically come into different categories. There's what I call the normal by cyclists. And what that would be is just on one structure with two rings that are attached by one bonk. All right, so I could say this is ring number one. This is ring number two. This would be a normal bys. I click. Then we have the other type of bi cycle called the Bridge by psy clicks, and these actually have three rings total. Okay? And I know it can be difficult to visualize, but basically imagine that you have one ring down here that is basically the bottom the base, and then you'd have a second ring formed on this side, and then you have your last during your third ring formed on that side. Okay? And what that means is that you have three rings that are all in this compound structure, and they're all connected by what this is called the bridgehead atoms. And remember that the bridgehead atoms are simply these right here. Okay, so we call. That was bridgehead. Okay, Now, it can be difficult to visualize this, but it turns out that both of these structures. Both the three d one that I drew here and this one over here are both the same thing. OK, they're just two different ways to represent the same molecule. Basically the bottom part down here. That's cyclo. That's actually a cyclo hexane that I have drawn right here. So that would be that blue part right there. And then the bridge, which is the part that comes over the top that I'm drawing in red would be right here. Okay, so this is basically the to date, the two d way to represent it or plainer. Okay, on this would be the three D way to represent it. Okay, But in either case, they're both the same thing. Sounds go on and figure out how to name these guys. It turns out that by cyclists, because of their added complexity of multiple rings, are gonna be named completely differently, as as model cyclo al canes

