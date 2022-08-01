How to name a fused bicyclic

Well, the way we figure that out is by using the next rules. Let's scroll down a little bit. The next rule states that we're gonna number when it comes to substitue INTs. If we have to number the locations of substantial INTs, we're gonna number from the largest ring to the smallest ring. Okay, And remember that your bridgehead, Adam always gets the one position. So what that means is that if we were to go ahead and number these carbons up here Okay, let's go ahead and number all eight. The first one, the one that would get the number one position would be one of these bridgehead Adams. Okay, I'm just gonna put it on the back. But if you put it on the front, that would be equally acceptable. Okay, then. Which Adam should get my to should be the other bridgehead. Actually, no, I should go around the largest ring first, so that means it's gonna be 234 five. Okay, so those are the numbers so far. Okay, Now, what I need to do is I need to go around my second largest ring, so my second largest ring would be the blue one. So then this would be six and seven. And then finally I would go to my least my smallest ring, and that would be eight up here. OK, so it's a little bit unusual, but it makes sense if you just think we're going from the largest to the smallest. Okay, so in this case, if we were to start numbering this carbon, the very first one would be here. Okay? And then, as I've drawn in this diagram, we would go to the largest ring, which is this to carbon one. And then to the smaller rings will be 234 and then to the smaller ring, which would be five. Okay, even though notice that I have a substitution in the five position, but it's okay like that. Still, that wouldn't get the two position. Why? Because I have to be consistent. I always have to start off from the biggest ring and work to the smallest one now. Ah, questioning eyes might be wondering is Okay, now I know how to do this for a bridge compound, but what about a normal bys? I click like this one. Notice that this one doesn't have three rings. It only has to. It only has this to carbon ring on one side. And then if you go around these your bridgeheads, right? If you go around, it only has one carbon on the other. Okay, that's actually part of the ring. The metal group is a substitution. It doesn't count towards the ring size. So then what you're thinking is what happened to the third ring? Remember? I always have to have three rings. Well, it turns out that that only happens when you have a bridge. If you have a bridge, then you're gonna have three rings. What if you don't have a bridge? Well, if you don't have the bridge, then the third ring is just gonna count as zero. Okay? What? You're basically telling the reader there is if you put a zero in the third position, that means this is not a bridge structure. This is a normal bys. I click where I only have two rings. Okay, So as you can see in this case, the way we numbered this was that we had five metal because it was a method in the five position, then by cycle, because I have two rings conjoined by one bond and then where What that means is that I have one ring has two carbons that are not bridgehead. Another ring that has one carbon that is not bridgehead. And then I'm missing the third ring. Why am I missing the third ring? Because there's no bridge at all. Okay, so I'm just gonna right here once again that zero means no bridge. Okay? And then finally we call this the heck sane because the fact that there's six carbons total in the structure

