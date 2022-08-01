How to name a bridged bicyclic

So we're gonna have thio kind of figure out what this normal creature is. The first step is we have to figure out which Adam gets the one position, and it turns out that the bridgehead Adam must always be in the one position. Now, there are two different bridgehead Adams in all of these molecules. So the one you would pick would depend on maybe how close it is to a substitue int. Okay, but regardless, you're always gonna give your one position toe one of the bridgeheads. Okay, so let's go ahead and look at this compound. The bridgehead would be either this one or this one. In this case, there are no substantial in, so it doesn't matter which one I pick, but one of those would have to get the one position. Okay, so let's just give the back one with one position, then the next thing we do is we look at the actual format of the of the name and what you'll notice is that a few things have changed. First of all, the prefix used to be cyclo if it was one ring, but now we're gonna exchange that for bi cycle by cycle just stands for the fact that it's a bicycle, it compound. So any time you have bridgehead Adams, anytime you have two rings or more conjoined together, that's going to be bi cycle. Okay, then notice that the end, okay? Or the functional group would just be an al cane. And what's interesting about this is that we're gonna some all of the carbons together to get the name of this al cane, meaning that I'm going to count up how many carbons are in this entire structure. And that's gonna be the name of my al cane. Okay, so if we wanted to, we could go ahead and just used these first few steps on this compound. We could say, Well, this is a bicycle. Oh, compound. Because the fact that bridgehead Adams, it also is gonna be an octane, because I have carbons. Now, is that the correct numbering? Absolutely not. Don't take that as me saying that's the way to number of the Al Cane. I'm just saying that they're eight total. I was just counting. Okay, so that means it is definitely gonna be a by cyclone octane. But now let's talk about these funky numbers in the middle because I know you're already thinking. How do I do that? Basically, what we do is we figure out how Maney carbons are inside of these rings. That air, not bridgehead, Adams. Okay, so what I would do is, I would say, in this case, there's three rings. Remember? I taught you guys that in a bridge compound, there's three rings. So you would say Okay. How? Maney non bridgehead atoms are in ring number one. Ring number two and ring number three. Then you put them together using periods. Okay? And we list them from largest two. Smallest. Okay, So would start off with my largest ring here. End off with my smallest ring size there. And you might guess that the middle one would be in the middle at ring, too. Okay, let's go ahead and look at the structure. Now, what I see is that I have my bridgeheads that all label right here, bridgeheads. And then what I've got is a few different rings. I've got the bigger ring, which is right here. So I called up one number one and what will notice is that I have 123 carbons that are not bridgehead atoms on that ring. So that means the ring size of this would be equal to three. Okay, then let's go to the next one. The next one will be over on this side on this side. I would have 12 atoms that are not bridgehead Adams on that side. So that means the size of this ring would be to and then finally at the top, notice that I only have one carbon in between my bridgehead atoms. So I'm looking for is how many different carbons are in between these bridgehead atoms. In this case, I would only have one, so that would have a ring size of one. Okay, now, what I do is, I go ahead and I put them together in order of largest to smallest. And that indicates that all right, we've got an eight member structure. Two carbons are bridgehead, Adams, because you always have to bridgehead Adams. And then three carbons are in one ring. Two carbons, Aaron, another ring, and one carbon is in the last string. And that's what this color coding has to do it. So three would be here. Two would be here and then lastly, one would be up here. All right, so now what I've done is I've just taught you guys how to basically name in UN substituted, um, by cyclic. But what if we actually need to number it in terms of substitutes? How about if I have a metal group coming off this location right here? What location does that method get? Is it a wine? Is it a two? Is it an eight?

