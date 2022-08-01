How to predict the products of Ether Cleavage.

Now I want to talk about all the different reactions that ethers undergo. And it turns out that you guys are in luck because there's only one. Okay, ethers air, actually extremely un reactive. They're very stable. So what that means is that there's almost nothing you have to know about ethers in terms of their reactivity, they're pretty much almost this un reactive. Is Al Keynes okay? But there is one reaction that they could be forced to do in the presence of a very strong acid. And that is cleavage of ethers. Okay, So, like I said, I was just trying to scare you guys. It's actually not that bad. Just one reaction. That's it. So ethers air Very combustible, like al Canes. They have a lot of energy stored in those bonds. But in terms of breaking those bonds hetero politically so that you get like a negative and a positive, that's very difficult to do with ethers because they're very strong bonds. So what were The only thing we can do is that we can cleave them in the presence of strong acid and the assets few super strong. It can only be h i or hbr. So what that means is HCL h f are not strong enough to make an ether Cleef. All right, so let me go ahead and show you guys this mechanism. Let's go ahead and work with H I since it's the strongest one. And basically what happens here? Is that the ether protein? It's okay. So what I wind up getting is that my oxygen and my carbon? That's a very strong bond. But what I can do is I can protein ate it first. Okay, What that's gonna wind up giving me is an ether with a formal charge. Okay, now that I have that formal charge and now that I have such a good nuclear file present member I negatives and very strong nuclear file, I could do a backside attack. So now what I can do is I can take this. I and I can attack the carbon chain, and I can kick out the O. H as a leaving group. Okay, What that's going to give me? Is it going to give me one equivalent of an alcohol iodide? So I'm gonna wind up getting ethyl iodide, and then I'm also going to get ethanol okay? Because I wind up getting the o h turns neutral again. So I wind up getting this plus this Cool. Right? But it doesn't end there, because now that I have the alcohol iodide that's done, the alcohol highlight is done reacting. But the alcohol can actually react again. Because what I can do now is I could take my alcohol, and I can protein ate it with another equivalent of h I. So what I'm gonna do is this and that. And what that's going to give me is that's going to give me Oh, h h positive. Okay. And then I haven't I Negative now, guys, if you have already studied the conversion of alcohols, too good leaving groups. Okay, then this is actually that same exact reaction. All we're doing is we're converting alcohol toe a good leaving group using h i. And that mechanism should be What do you guys know? Since it's a primary alcohol, it should be an s and two mechanism. Okay, So I would do a backside attack once again, and what I'm gonna wind up getting at the very end isn't gonna get another equivalent of alcohol iodide plus water Okay, So what this is going to create at the end is not one but two equivalents of the same alcohol. Hey, lied. So the answer for this question is that what I should put is two times that that is my actual answer. Because I'm splitting up the ether into due to different sections. I'm cleaving it, and I'm getting actual highlights as a result. Okay, I hope that made sense. So now what I want us to do is predict the whole mechanism for this cyclic ether. Um, now, this is a cyclic either, but it's not technically in a pox side, because remember, a pox sides or three member bring this is a five member drinks. So we would just call this a cyclic either. Okay? And I want you guys to use HPR to figure out what the end product is gonna be. Um, this is gonna wreck twice, just like the other reaction. So try your hardest to get this and then I'll show you guys the way. Go for it.

Hide transcripts