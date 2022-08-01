Predict the product of the following reaction.

All right, so let's start off with the first step, HBR. We know that the alcohol I'm sorry that the O is gonna protein eight. So what I'm gonna wind up getting is a protein ated either with a formal charge, okay? And I also get this awesome nuclear file br minus. Okay, so the next step needs to be a backside attack. I'm going to go ahead and pick one of the sides. Doesn't matter which one to attack and kick out. The good leaving group, which is in this case, is gonna be a neutral alcohol. So what I'm gonna wind up getting now is some That looks kind of funny. It's gonna be It's gonna break open the ring, so I'm gonna get a bro meet up here, and then I'm gonna get the same ring as before, and then I'm gonna get oh, h okay. Just to make sure, let's make sure that there's the same number of carbons. 12341234 Sure, we drew it right. Okay. Now, keep in mind that we don't have to draw in this pattern where it's like, kind of like, looks like an old ring. We could just draw it as a straight chain, so it's actually convert that to a straight chain. What that would look like as a straight chain is just like I'm sorry. 1234 with a bro Ming on one side and with an alcohol on the other, Does that make sense? So I just kind of straightened it out. So now are we done? No, we're not done because we stop in alcohol present and we can convert that alcohol toe a good leaving group using another equivalent of HBR. So now we're gonna do is we're gonna do this, that we're gonna wind up getting the b are still intact. But now we get this good leaving group here water. And now we've got another br negative present. So that be our negative could do another s and too, And look what we get it the end at the end. We're gonna get a four carbon chain with bro means on both sides. So we wind up getting is what we call a terminal die. Hey, light from the reaction of ah cyclic ether with h b r h I we wind up getting a chain. That's the ring was broken with Halogen is on both sides. Terminal die. Hey, lied. And that's it. So one question you guys might be asking is Johnny does The professor is the professor just going to say HBR? Are they going to say HBR times too? Either way both mean the same thing. Okay, as long as you're Professor puts HBR there by itself, you're supposed to assume that that means in excess. Okay, so you're supposed to assume that there's enough HBR to convert the entire thing into a diet. Hey, light. Okay, now, the only exception to that which I really haven't seen, would be if your professor specifically says one equivalent of HBR. Now, if they said exactly one equivalent, then your end product would have actually been this because you wouldn't have that second equivalent possible. But in the absence of that information, if you just writes HBR, then you assume that it's an excess. Okay, Does that make sense? So then your answer should pretty much always be the terminal daylight or the diet highlight in general, unless you're Professor specifically states that you don't have that many equivalents alright, Cool. So I hope that makes sense. That's all you need to know about ethers ethers like they're much harder to make than they are to react with making them. There's a lot of different ways to make them, but in terms of reactivity, they really don't do anything. So I hope that wasn't too bad. Let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts