General Reaction

Hey, guys, On this page, we're gonna talk about a reaction called Inamine Calculation and isolation. So, guys, just to catch you up in the key tones and Alba hide section of your textbook, there's a reaction that key tones and Alba hides can undergo with a means that forms in means and enemies. These air functional groups that form from the addition of neutral means to a key toner alga high. Okay, now, specifically, the one that we care about for this page is secondary means because, as you might remember, or maybe you haven't gotten there yet and it's fine or you just forgot. Secondary means are going to react with key tones to specifically give any means. And Inamine has apart a mean at the top and Al Keen at the bottom. Hence the name. Okay, Now, Anna means are really important for us for one reason alone, which is that any means have a nuclear filic Alfa carbon if you think about it, this was the Alfa Carbon to begin with, right? This is still the Alfa Carbon. So any means are able to use that Alfa Carbon to do nuclear feel like attacks. Okay, so enemies have the ability calculate or a slate via the formation of an imminent um, salt. So it essentially happens, guys, is that you have your enemy and you have an electro file. Let's just say that it's an alcohol. Hey, Light to keep it easy. What happens is that the lone pair from the nitrogen can come down to make a double bond. You make that bond you break up on you take this double bond and you attack the alcohol group with it because it's Electra Filic and what you wind up getting is the formation of a nominee, Um, salt really important in many, um, salt, because now that nitrogen has a positive charge. But more importantly, we just calculated the Alfa Carbon. Okay, then we can use dilute acid toe hide relies the in many, um, salt all the way to a key tone. Now, if you're wondering how that happens, this happens through what we call an acid work up. Okay, and there's a very important reaction in organic chemistry to we need to know how to hide relies nitrogen compounds into oxygen containing compounds. There's a multiple step reaction, but if you're interested in looking it up. You can look it up in the I mean, um basically the Indian topic. Okay. When we discuss in means in the carbon eels section keeps on canal, the hides, We're going to talk about the forwards reaction of this, how to go from a key tone toe an Emmy. Okay. And the reverse of that. I mean, reaction is what we call an Indian hydraulic hydraulic sis to get back to the key to Okay, So I'm not gonna go through that whole mechanism because I already have in prior videos. Okay, but just letting you know that we basically use acid to turn an Emmy derivative into a carbon. You okay? But now it's not just a carbon deal. It's Alfa substituted. Okay, So what I want you guys to do is go through these two examples. Try to solve them yourself, do the first one first, obviously. And then I'll solve the first one, and then we'll do the second one together. OK, so go ahead and do the first one

