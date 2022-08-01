Alright, guys. So as you'll notice in this question, it's not asking for a full mechanism. It would take over a page to draw this whole mechanism from scratch. Okay, so we're just gonna predict the products. Like it says. The first thing the first to re agents work together. These we're gonna be an acid catalyzed Inamine reaction. Now, if you're wondering how to draw the product of an enemy mean, I always like to rely on the general formula. So what I would do is I would draw that in Inamine is an end with two bonds at the top. Ah, Bond coming down and then a double bond coming out from one of its sides. Okay, then I just have to determine what is our groups that I substitute for everything. So the end is actually supposed to be attached to a square, so I'm gonna go ahead and complete the square at the top. Okay, Now, the bottom was actually coming from the carbon meal, which was acetone, So it's already drawn perfectly. Okay, Now it's time for the reaction for the actual nuclear Filic attack. So I'm going to draw my alcohol. He lied. I've got a fennel group with a C H two and a br. Okay, so this is gonna be an s and two reaction where I'm gonna take my electrons, move them down, kick out the BR, and what I'm going to get is now an enemy that looks like this drawing a little bit smaller since they don't want to run in a room. Now I'm going to get a carbon that's attached to what? Well, it's attached to now a carbon with a benzene on it. Okay. And a positive charge on that nitrogen. Okay, My last step looks like it just says dilute acid in water. This is the hydraulics step. So after I hydrolyzed with my h 30 plus, which is what that is, I'm going to get my keys home, which looks like this. Interesting, right? So I was able through this reaction. Look what I just did. I started off with acetone, and I added this whole group through my calculation because I went through an Inamine is not so cool. So now we know that we can use any means toe add alcohol groups and a CEO groups to the Alfa position. Okay, awesome. So now that being said this is supposed to be questioned to I don't know why the number isn't there. Go ahead and do question to see if you can get it right. Then I'll show you guys the answer again. Don't draw mechanism. I just want a product.

