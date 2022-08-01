Predict the Products

All right, So for this one, I'm definitely gonna draw smaller from the beginning is that we have enough space. So we know that the first two re agents have to do with making my Inamine once again. I'll go back to that general structure oven. Inamine. The general structure is right. It's a nitrogen with bond. Bond. Bond, Double bond. Right. I'd have to plug stuff in. So once I plug stuff in, what that's going to become is I'm really running out of room here. I'll just use the one that I have. Okay, so what I'm gonna get is a method on one side of the end and Ethel on the other side of the end, and then at the bottom, it's gonna be a cyclo hexane. But now it's a cyclo vaccine because it's an enemy. Perfect. Okay, so now I'm gonna introduce that to my calcula Hey, lied, which in this case is really easy. Once a methyl iodide. So this one is going to do an awesome s and two reaction awesome backside attack, and I'm going to attack. And what I'm gonna get is now a new enemy in watching a mini um salt. Right? That looks like this positive. With a metal group there. Okay, Now I'm gonna hide relies in acid. Okay? An acid is going to take me back to my carbon eel. So now I'm just gonna end up with a cyclo hexane own that has a metal group on it. So I was able toe calculate the Alfa position is not so cool. Okay, I keep saying that. You just like Sure, Johnny. Well, guys, let me show you something that is cool that you're gonna like now that I've showed you guys to different reactions and made you think about it, There's a really easy way to predict these reactions. Did you figure it out yet? All it is, guys, is that you just look at your Al Kyohei lied. And whatever your or your electric fall, whatever that electro fall is, you just place it on the Alfa position. Okay? I told you from the beginning, this is just an Alfa substitution. So just take whatever electric failure given and place it there. In the case of the top one, it was a benzel group. That's what I added Here, this is Benzel, right? Has an extra ch two. And the case of the bottom one. It was a metal group. Okay, Now, obviously, if you're professor wants to see, like all the steps involved, draw all of them. But if they just say, predict the products of these four reactions, you honestly don't even need to draw the enemy, right. Because you already know in your head, or I'm gonna make the mean I'm gonna put the thing on the Alfa. I'm going to hide, relies it. So what's the point of even drawing it? You could just draw the product. Notice that this product is just a key tone like it started. Okay, so that I know you like, because that's, like a cheap Okay, Don't use it too much, but just letting you know that's his easiest. This is so now you know pretty much another way to add calculations to Alfa positions. Okay, awesome, guys, Let's move on to the next video.

