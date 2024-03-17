The pKa values of the carboxylic acid groups of oxaloacetic acid are 2.22 and 3.98.





b. The amount of hydrate present in an aqueous solution of oxaloacetic acid depends on the pH of the solution: 95% at pH 0, 81% at pH 1.3, 35% at pH 3.1, 13% at pH 4.7, 6% at pH 6.7, and 6% at pH 12.7. Explain this pH dependence.





<IMAGE>