Acid-catalyzed hydration mechanism

So what I want to do for this question is I just want to show you guys the full mechanism. Okay? I'm gonna draw the full mechanism stuck by step, and it was just gonna follow me as we go along. All right? So in my first step, I've got my double bond, and my double bond is a nuclear file. I'm looking for an electric file. Something that I can grab it in age from. Okay. And that's gonna be my sulfuric acid. So I go over here, okay? And now notice that I drew the sulfuric acid a little bit weird. Okay, this actually just has to do with the fact that the way that sulfuric acid is drawn right here, it's very difficult to take a proton off of it. While it still makes sense, chemically, it's better if you draw it in this notation. So you can actually see where is the age attached to? Oh, it's attached 10 it's not attached to a s. Okay, so I know this is a little bit tricky, but I am gonna ask you guys to memorize how to draw sulfuric acid when you're trying to de protein ate it. Okay, I know it sucks, but this is gonna make your life easier when it comes to actually drawing the product. Okay, so here we go. We've got our double bond and I'm looking for my electric file. That's gonna be this age, Okay? Because my h is acidic. So I take my double bond, I grab an h, give the electrons to the Oh, what I wind up getting is a caramel Catalan right here. Cool. Alright, so I've got my car broke a tie in. What's the next step? I've got that. Plus, I've also got o s +03 h Negative. Okay, So is that going to attack? Well, not yet. Okay. Because on top of that, this carbon carbon is not very stable. Secondary. And if it moves over, it could become tertiary. So what we're gonna do here is a shift. What kind of shift would it be? Well, in this case, this is a metal group. I only have metal group surrounding this carbon. So what that means is that I can't do Ah, hide, right shift. Remember that hydrate ships are always gonna be preferred, but I don't have any method I don't have any hydrate hydrogen on that carbon. So that means I'm forced to do a metal shift. So I'm gonna grab any of these methods. It doesn't matter which one, and I'm gonna move it over to this Carbon. What this is going to give me is a constitutional isom er at the end. That looks like this one, too. Ch three shift. And now what I'm going to get is a new carbon caddy that looks like this. We're now my positive charges down there. Okay? Why is that? Because I used to have four bonds right there, and now we only have three. Okay, so I've got my Carvel Catalan, and now we're faced with the dilemma. What a text. The Carvel Catalan. Okay. And I basically got two different nuclear files. I've got the anti on from my acid, and I've also got water. Okay, One of these nuclear files is negatively charged, and then one of them is neutral. So which of these do you think is the stronger nuclear file? Okay, it's usually gonna be the negative charge. So I would say that actually, the conjugate base of my acid. Okay. The Oso three each net O s 03 h negative would be the stronger nuclear following. I would expect it to attack, but we've got another variable in the mix. Okay, This is actually gonna be a repeating theme throughout this section. It turns out that even though the OS 03 h negative is the stronger nuclear, Valka is negatively charged. There's just gonna be a whole lot more water. So imagine that I've got one of these guys because I just donated the acid, whatever. And then I've got, like, a billion of these guys. Okay, imagine that I've got a billion water molecules, and I've got only one of the Oso three h negative. Even though the sulfuric acid an ion is gonna be Even though it's gonna be a stronger nuclear file, there's not a whole lot of it to go around. So what that means is that this carbon Kati and is very easy to attack. It's very easy for water to attack us. Well, so it's just gonna attack with the first thing that collides with it. And because of the way that I have this solution mixed up, I'm always gonna have way more water, Then I am gonna have an eye on. So what that means is that even the water is weaker. It's going to be the one that attacks. Okay? And that all has to do with the ratio of water. I have tow acid. And just so you know, for a hydration that's usually going to be a lot of water. And on Lee, a little bit of acid just to catalyze the reaction. Okay, so I hope that makes sense why the water attacks and why the Seoul fate doesn't. Okay, so now what we're gonna do is we're gonna draw the final or not the final. But the new product, which is that I haven't Oh, each h positive. Okay, because the O still has those two. H is on it now that has a formal charge because it doesn't wanna have three bonds. So can I just tell you that the last step is going to be in this reaction? The last step is always going to be in any acid catalyzed mechanism. It's always gonna be deep Throat Nation. Okay, So what that means is that the last step I need to take away a proton from something and regenerate the catalytic acid. Okay. And what's that going to be? Well, the catalytic acid in this case was the O S 03 h. Negative. Okay, so in this final step, what I could do is I could take that negative charge, and I congrats that age and deep protein ate it. And finally get my product. My product is going to be in alcohol. Okay. Plus, it's gonna be my sulfuric acid. All right, So notice that. What do we do? We went ahead. We took a double, wanted the beginning, were acted with Agnes Acid when we wound up getting was an alcoholic the end of our cosmic off alcohol that shifted so can rearrange. And we got our acid back at the end. Notice that we started off with a choice of four and we ended up with a choice of four. That means that it was a catalyst. Okay, because we got the same amount of acid at the end as we have the beginning. All right, this very common reaction in this section. I hope you guys understood this mechanism. It's really important that you guys practice it, though. Okay? So let's go ahead and move onto the next topic.

