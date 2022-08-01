General properties of acid-catalyzed hydration.

guys. Now we're going to discuss what might be the most important addition reaction of this entire section, and that's called acid catalyzed hydration. Keep in mind that of the three methods to make alcohol that we're gonna learn in this section, acid catalyzed hydration is considered the first off three ways to make alcohol's by addition. So let's go ahead and get started. So, guys, as a catalyst, hydration is more similar than it is different to the addition reactions that we've learned so far. The intermediate is the same as the ones that you've seen so far, which is that it is a Carvel cat ion. Okay, now, if the intermediate is a carpool Catalan, what do you think that says about its ability to do shifts or rearrangements? Totally. This thing is going to rearrange all the time. Okay, Now, that could actually be a bad thing, because remember that rearrangements lead toa unpredictable outcomes for our reactions. It could lead to a reaction or product that we weren't expecting. So we may actually see that the ability to rearrange is a drawback that we have toe fixed later on, but we'll get there later. Okay, Now one thing about carbo Canadians and their stereo chemistry is that they're very unpredictable. Carbo Catalans Remember the tribunal plainer so they could be attacked either from the front or from the back? Okay. And what that means is that the stereo chemistry of our products is really still gonna be unknown unknown because we don't know where it's hitting. There may be several Cairo centers produced, so I don't want to say anything more than just unknown thes. There's usually ah, big mixture of Cairo products in these reactions. Okay. And as we said earlier, ask allies, hydration or simply known as hydration is the first of three methods to make what alcohol. So we know what my product is gonna be an alcohol. Okay, Now, is this gonna be a Mark Koebnick off alcohol or an anti Markov nick off alcohol? Well, it turns out that in the section we're gonna learn how to do both. We're gonna learn how to do Mark and anti Mark alcohol's, But hydration is definitely a Mark Cobb Makov reaction. It's a mark of nick off alcohol because you're Carvel. Catalan is always gonna want to form in its most stable location. Okay, So before we go to the general reaction, let's just read off a few bullet points because they will be helpful for us. Okay, Now, notice that are re agents are H 20 in H two s 04 Okay, now, put more. Generally, that's the most likely way to see it. But it's simply gonna be h 20 with some form of acid or h a recall that when I talked about dehydration, I said dehydration was h 20 and H A. So, actually, the Rea agents haven't changed it all since dehydration. They're the same. So you might be wondering, Johnny. Well, how can I tell if the regents are exactly the same? How can I tell if it's gonna be in hydration or a dehydration? How? How do you know? Well, you look at what you're starting with, since you're starting with a double bond. That means that a double bond is going toe hydrate toe on alcohol. So it's the same re agents as acid catalyzed dehydration, except with a starting with a double bond instead of starting with an alcohol. All right, cool. So you look not at the re agents But you look at the starting the starting molecule to know if you're going to go into hydration or dehydration. Just think about hydration. Means you're adding water and look what we just did. We're adding a water. We're gonna add an H, and we're gonna add a Ohh. That means we're hydrating the double bond. We're adding a water to it. Okay. Now, in terms of the general mechanism, it's also gonna be very predictable. It's going to be the same as Hydra College Nation, which you guys might remember is just the simple reaction of a double bond with H X, which is really our example. Reaction for addition. Okay, so it's the same general mechanism. Is that except that we're gonna use water as the nuclear file. So instead of using X minus and attacking X minus, we're gonna tap water instead. Okay. And then, guys, remember I stated this when we talked about other like dehydration. But remember that every acid catalyzed mechanism always is very predictable. It always starts with something, and it always ends with something. If the name is acid catalyzed, that means it be always begins with Protein nation, and it ends with deep protein nation mhm. Okay. That's because if it's acid catalyzed, it means you're always gonna put a proton on something. And at the end, since it's a catalyst, you have to take that proton off so you could regenerate your acid. Okay, so just look at the general reaction here. The general reaction states that a double bond with water and acid is gonna do what? Well, notice that this is Mike Markov, Nankov sites. And this is what I would call my Auntie Mark Kalashnikov sites. This is my mark site. So even without knowing the mechanism, because I told you guys all the things about the properties of the reaction, I can predict that my product is gonna look like what? I'm gonna have a Markov nick off alcohol and alcohol in the most substituted place. And then the h of the water will be in the least substitute place. So I'm adding water. I'm adding h 20 but the O. H forms mark and the H forms on the other position. Okay. Now, the last thing you might be wondering, John not wondering about me is wondering, um, what's up with squiggly line? Because it looks super weird, right? You may have not seen that before. He might for gotten what that was. Just remember, guys, if you see a squiggly line that means of the like that it means that it's unknown stereo chemistry. It means that it could be towards the front. It could be towards the back. You're not expected to draw all the stereo I summers because that could be a huge burden. All you need to know is that that h went somewhere okay on. That's why I put the stereo chemistry unknown. Because you're not there could be up to four different stereo customers on these things. So I don't think you're expected to draw all of them just to know that several could form. Okay, awesome guys. So that's it for this. So then let's move on to the next problem where we're gonna draw the mechanism at length

