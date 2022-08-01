Why do we need to convert Alcohol into a good leaving group?

as you guys might have figured out by now. Alcohol, Zahra. Pretty important functional group for organic chemistry. But there's one major limitation of alcohols, and that's that they make terrible leaving groups. Okay, remember that the definition of a good leaving group is something that once it leaves its stable well, alcohol. After it leaves, it becomes O H minus. Oh, H minus is the same as ah hydroxide base, which is a very unstable molecules, a very strong base. So that means that whenever we have an alcohol were a little bit stuck. We don't know exactly what to do with it, because ah, lot of reactions in organic chemistry require leaving groups and alcohol isn't a good option. But wait, there is a solution. It turns out that a major topic that we're going to discuss in this section is how to turn alcohol into a good leaving group, All right. And it turns out that there's two major options like a fork in the road. We can take two major pathways and that they're both gonna lead toa awesome outcomes. They're both gonna lead to alcohol being a much ledbetter leaving group. Okay, so let's go ahead and talk about the first one. The first option that we have is to convert alcohol simply into an alcohol. Hey, lied. Okay, Now, remember that alcohol highlights have the molecular formula, our X, and the reason that they're such good leaving groups. Because Xnegative, once it takes off, is very stable. X could stand for iodine or bro. Mean or chlorine Thes air. Very Electra. Negative atoms that don't mind having a negative charge. So Al Kyohei lives are an awesome option. But another option that we also have that we'll discuss in a little bit is Sultanate Esther's. Okay, now, you might have learned already that Sultani Esther's make great leaving groups. I actually have talked about that before, but now we're gonna learn is how to actually turn an alcohol into a sulfa. Nay, Esther, so that it could become a great leaving group. Okay,

