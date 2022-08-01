Using HX acids via SN2 reaction.

What about a primary alcohol? Well, if we have a primary alcohol, then the only thing that really changes is the mechanism. Primary alcohols are really good at having a backside on. They're really bad at doing making car will cat ions. So that means if I use h X once again, I'm gonna protein ate in my first step. Sort of gonna wind up getting is Oh, h h positive. Okay, But if this left by itself and then obviously I would get the X leaving by itself, so I'd get plus Xnegative. But the problem is that this can't just leave and make a stable car, Will Catalan. So, instead of we're gonna do is we're gonna do a straight up backside attack where the X hits the back side and kicks out the water. Okay. Now, the reason this is possible here, but it wasn't possible with the other situation is because the primary alcohol has a much better backside. It has a good backside since as a good backside, it's easy for my ex to just kick out the water all in one step. So we're going to get here is and alcohol. Hey, lied once again. But in this case, my mechanism was different. I used s and two instead of s and one. All right. Same exact thing would apply if I used HCL and the Lucas re agent what I would get wind up getting is oh, h within a zinc and to chlorine and a positive charge and what you would get in the second step is that my chlorine or not in the second step, but well, yeah, technically, in the second step, my chlorine would do a backside attack and kick out that entire complex. So then, in this case, if I was reacting specifically with those re agents, I would get a chlorine. All right, so really, this isn't that bad. I just went through the mechanism, so you guys will understand it, But really, all you need to know is HX. It's really that easy. You just take a checks and you can convert alcohol to an alcoholic. All right, Awesome. So let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts