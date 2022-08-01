Provide the Major Product

So, guys, the short answer for this is literally just draw. Ah Hoffman product. Okay, there you go. That's the answer. So you could be done with this in three seconds, as long as you know what's going on, because you know that that nitrogen is going to become a leaving group. I'm gonna go to the less substituted side now, just to kind of reinforce what we learned. Remember that the first part is Miami inoculation, right? Miami in calculation is going to react three times. So, really, this is times three. It may not say times three be stopped to assume that that's gonna happen. So after my first step, what I wind up getting is something. It looks like this nitrogen with three methyl groups on a positive. Okay, now, that's the first step. The second step is just generating your O. H negative, which is going to do and e to attack on the less substituted side and give you your Hoffman double bond. Okay, awesome guys. That's it for Hoffman degradation. Exact exhaustive methylation. Hoffman elimination. Uh, let me know if you have any questions. Let's move on to the next video

