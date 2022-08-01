Alright, guys, let's look into this mechanism a little further. I just brought the top molecule down so we can work with it. So, guys, as we mentioned, the very first step of this is gonna be to make the Amina good leaving group. But what I failed to mention is that this is a reaction we've already learned or that I have another video for If you haven't learned it yet, you can look it up called a mean calculation. Okay. And this is one of the few times that a mean calculation is actually gonna be helpful. Because remember that Amina Al Collection is notorious for going all the way to the Quaternary, Amine and Paulie calculating That's exactly what's gonna happen here. Except that's a good thing for us because I want my A mean to have a positive charge. It's gonna turn into a good leaving group that way. So remember, recall that from that mechanism I do an s N two. It's an s and two mechanism, and you wind up getting a molecule that now looks like this where I got N with still two h is gonna put your NH two. But now It's got a methyl group and a positive. Okay, fast forward to more reactions. Imagine doing this two more times. So imagine I've got my ch three. I times two. This is the part that's called exhaustive methylation Because I'm literally methylated this thing until it's done reacting until I exhaust the amount of reactions that could take place. So imagine that I do this two more times, which, as I stated earlier, guys, by the way, miss that metal is a complication of calculation that it's gonna calculate multiple times. What we're finally going to get is a nitrogen with three are groups on it and a positive. Okay, now, what's great about that, guys, is that now, is that positive? Is solidly on there. It's a great leaving group. Okay, So now I could go ahead and I could do an elimination reaction, kick out the nitrogen and not have to worry about the leaving groups sucking. Okay, so now the next part is using a G 20 right. So you got your silver oxide. Okay. And for my silver oxide, what we're gonna find is that the silver oxide isn't really a strong base in regards to ways use it before, but in the presence of iodine, because we're gonna have a lot of iodine floating around. We got a bunch of my negatives, right? What's gonna wind up happening is that the G 20 and the eyes and they're going to combine to form in organically. There's an inorganic reaction a g I and Ohh, negative. You don't need to know the mechanism for this part because this is an inorganic reaction that is just a few mixed two different inorganic regions together and you get some kind of net ionic equation blah, blah. The interesting part about this for us is the O. H. Negative. Because now that I've got that O. H negative, I can run an elimination reaction. So, as I stated earlier, let's just go ahead and bring down the final structure that I was working with. Once again, I've got nitrogen with three are groups and a positive. Okay. And you guys, um, might recall that I said that you're always gonna get the Hoffman products, not the sites. If so, I've got to beta hydrogen is that I could use. I've got let's say, the blue beta hydrogen here or I've got the red beta hydrogen. Remember, guys, how you this called beta elimination? Because this is my Alfa Carbon, and these were both beta to it. So this is what we call a beta elimination, okay? With O h. Negative and usually guys O H negative would yield, um, or substituted product would usually get a sites of products. I would expect that I would actually make my double bond towards the top, but I'm gonna go with the red one. Why? Let's just draw this mechanism really quick. Why is it gonna be favored for my O h negative to attack the bottom h, make it double bond and kick out my nitrogen giving me a molecule that looks now like this with my end c h 33 as a leaving group. Notice that it's neutral. But the question is, why? And guys the complex the the answer is it's complicated. You can go to your textbook in your textbooks. Probably gonna have a much better, more thorough explanation that I'm gonna give you now. But basically, guys, it has to do with the fact that the nitrogen is a very bulky leaving group. So that means that remember that for e two reaction to take place for a beta elimination e to reaction, you need antico plainer geometry or what's also called anti Perry Plainer. Okay. And the antico plainer geometry is gonna be the most energetically favorable when you're going into the least substituted, um, side rather than the more substituted side. The answer for this can really only be, um, described using a Newman projection. So in your textbook, there will probably be a Newman projection. Remember, Newman Projections Airways to visualize single bonds. And basically the Newman projection is more stable. The new one projection that is required for the Antico planner is more stable, along least substituted side least substituted side. Okay, so that's the reason that we're getting this product and we're not going to get the product with the Taliban going up. Because if you were to draw a Newman projection off the Mawr substituted side, what we find is that there's gonna be a really ugly gosh interaction with the our group, and it's gonna wind up hitting or basically interacting with the nitrogen leaving group. It's better for us. Toe have the least substituted side attack because you're not gonna get that. Gosh, interaction. You're gonna get much further distance between the our group and between the nitrogen leaving group. That's really bulky. Okay, so just let you guys know probably more theory than you need. But if you want the really true detailed explanation, you could definitely beat up, your textbook will have some nice new and projections for you to look at. Okay. All I care about is that you know that it's the Hoffman product least subsided. Taleban. Okay, so let's move on to the next problem. See if you guys could get the whole thing right, and then we'll solve it.

