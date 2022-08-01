General Reaction

Now we're gonna talk about a specific reaction called the Hoffman Elimination. So, guys, the name Hoffman elimination could be a little confusing because we've used both of these terms before. We've talked plenty about elimination reactions in organic chemistry one, and we learned that they could either follows it saves rule or Hoffman's rule. Okay, so But when I mentioned Hoffman elimination here, I'm not referring to that. I was referring to a specific reaction called Hoffman elimination. Okay, not Hoffman's rule regarding elimination. So this is also referred to as exhaustive methylation or Hoffman degradation. So if you hear any of those words, or if your professors call it any of those other terms, just know this is the same reaction. Okay, Now the name Hoffman elimination actually is helpful for us because it's gonna serve to remind us that we're gonna produce ah Hoffman elimination product, meaning that it is gonna follow Hoffman's rule. But specifically, it's gonna be within a meat. OK, Now, guys in organic chemistry one, we learn that alcohol's can be eliminated, dehydrated to form double bonds. Okay, that was actually a reaction called dehydration. Well, in the same way alcohol's can. I'm sorry. Amines can, too. But they need to be turned into a good leaving group. Okay, Because a means as they are, if you're just to kick off NH two negative, Terrible leaving group, that's, like the strongest base ever. So the point of the first step of this reaction is gonna be to try to make the nitrogen a good leaving group. Then we can kick it out and do an elimination reaction with the base. Okay, so that's exactly what the first step is. So, guys, the first step is going to be some kind of alcohol. Hey, lied usually an alcohol iodide, and it's you may see it written as in excess, or you may not. Okay, In the absence of data telling you excess or a number of equivalents, always assume that there's excess. Okay, so in this case, I don't have to write excess, but your professor may be nice and right excess. Okay, Now, what that's gonna do is it's gonna react with my nitrogen multiple times, okay? It's gonna make it a great leaving group. Then we're going to do in. My second step is after the nitrogen is a great leaving group It's a quaternary ammonium. Then what we're gonna do is we're gonna react it with silver oxide, which is going to serve as my elimination region. It's gonna be a base. It's gonna turn. It's going to generate a base which can then eliminate. Now, notice that my nitrogen had two options of where to eliminate. I could have either eliminated along the blue line here or along the red line here. One of them was more substitute. One of them was less substituted. I went with the least substituted product. Okay, It's not gonna be a major minor product scenario here, pretty much almost gonna get 100% of the less substituted product. And we'll talk more about that when we get into the mechanism. But let's substituted. So just for right now I just want you guys to memorize these regents. We've got some kind of a mean reacting with an excess of alcohol. Hey, lied. And some mixture of silver oxide and base or water. Okay, so that's going to generate the least of studio Joaquin. Now, in the next video, I'm gonna show you guys the full mechanism for this reaction

