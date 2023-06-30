Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and ThiolsSharpless Epoxidation
5:43 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

The 2001 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three organic chemists who have developed methods for catalytic asymmetric syntheses. An asymmetric (or enantioselective) synthesis is one that converts an achiral starting material into mostly one enantiomer of a chiral product. K. Barry Sharpless (The Scripps Research Institute) developed an asymmetric epoxidation of allylic alcohols that gives excellent chemical yields and greater than 90% enantiomeric excess. The Sharpless epoxidation uses tert-butyl hydroperoxide, titanium(IV) isopropoxide, and a dialkyl tartrate ester as the reagents. The following epoxidation of geraniol is typical. <

of reactions> (a) Which of these reagents is most likely to be the actual oxidizing agent? That is, which reagent is reduced in the reaction? What is the likely function of the other reagents? (b) When achiral reagents react to give a chiral product, that product is normally formed as a racemic mixture of enantiomers. How can the Sharpless epoxidation give just one nearly pure enantiomer of the product? (c) Draw the other enantiomer of the product. What reagents would you use if you wanted to epoxidize geraniol to give this other enantiomer?

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
37
Was this helpful?
4:39m

Watch next

Master Important Reagents of Sharpless Epoxidation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:39
Important Reagents of Sharpless Epoxidation.
Johnny Betancourt
197
2
01:37
General reaction of Sharpless Epoxidation.
Johnny Betancourt
121
4
03:33
How to draw and predict a Sharpless Epoxidation.
Johnny Betancourt
144
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.