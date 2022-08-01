Important Reagents of Sharpless Epoxidation.

So now I want to talk about a former up oxidation that has some pretty interesting advantage is the name of this reaction is the Sharpless asymmetric approximation. So the whole point of this reaction is that it's a form of approximation that is in Nancy O selective. What that means is that it's gonna generate on Lee one of the two possible any Ann Summers in excess. In fact, it's almost going perfectly select one and in humor over another. Okay, now, in order to do this, we're gonna use, um, pretty weird molecules, some pretty weird re agents that overall, I would just ask you to recognize more than memorize, Okay, because most professors aren't going to get into the nitty gritty of memorizing every single letter off these re agents. They just want you to know what this direction is about. Okay, so the way this direction works is that it's going to convert a little alcohol's. Okay, that means it's an alcohol that has a CH two and then a double bond. A little is a position that says that you're next to a double bond not directly attached to one, and then it's going to generate a certain a pox side based on the type of tar trait that is used. Okay, so these tar traits are basically, um, functional groups that have different Kyrill centers. Okay. And what you're gonna find is that there's three different possibilities of types of tar traits that I could use in this reaction. I could use the s s. I could use the r r. We're talking about thes Kyle centers right here. Okay, so both of them are s that's considered a positive tar trade. Okay. And positive. You remember if you see a little positive sign inside of brackets, what that's talking about is the optical activity. Okay, so what that's saying is that the Cairo centers are s and s. When you run it through a polar emitter, it's gonna rotate light clockwise, okay? And that's what the positive means. Okay, Well, the Ananta more of that would mean that both karl centers are opposite. So if you haven't are are tar trait. Okay, that's gonna be a negative rotation. And the reason is because remember that the Anant humor of any Carl center or of any kind of molecule will always have the opposite. configuration the opposite rotation, but of the other configuration. Okay, So, for example, if it was positive 20 degrees, that it would be a negative 20 degrees rotation with the with the negative D t Okay. And then finally, we have an r and An S or an s and m R. Okay, this is actually a me so d t so this one would be actually since me. So this one, I have no optical activity. Oops. I'm just gonna write no optical activity. Okay, This is going back to our Chire ality chapter. We talked about miso compounds and how they don't rotate plane polarized light, so it's impossible to assign a plus or minus toe me so because it's not gonna rotate it all. Okay, so this is interesting. We're talking about Kyle Centers. You're like, OK, this sounds a lot like Cairo ality, but what does this have to do with the pox side? Well, it turns out that you can predict the direction that the epoxy is gonna form from what type of any interior you're using. Okay, so it turns out that the positive DT the positive tar treat, the one that has the positive rotation of light is going to attack from above. Okay, it's going to an anti Oh, selectively Pick the top part of a double bond toe. Add in a park side. Okay, then we've got the negative one. The negative one is gonna be the opposite. So it's gonna pick. It's gonna attack from below. Okay? And we would expect the one from below to now form of Parkside below the double bond. Okay, so we've got positive is up. Negative is down. That's really easy. Right? Then you got me. So what do you think about me? So? Well, Miss a would just be both okay. And the reason that missile is both is because this would be non an anti. Oh, selective. Okay. Why? Because it doesn't have a preference of top or bottom. So it's just gonna be a 50 50% 50% chance. Okay, So really, we don't really care about the missile one so much, and we're not gonna use that one synthetically or we're gonna use is positive DT and negative de et as our catalysts toe form the upwards of Parkside and the downwards of Parkside. Okay,

