How to draw and predict a Sharpless Epoxidation.

All right. So I just want to add one more little twist to it to make sure that you always get these questions right. If you want to make sure that your alcohol is oriented correctly so that you always predict the right product, you always want to draw the alcohol on the bottom, right corner off the double bond. Okay, now you're going to notice is that in some textbooks, they don't use the bottom right corner. Some textbooks, they use the top right corner. Some textbooks, they tell you other directions. But go ahead and use mine. Just because the fact that it doesn't matter which corner you use as long as you're consistent and that's gonna be the one that translates to the pattern that I told you about working. Okay, so if you wanted another way, that's fine. But honestly, most people really don't understand startup oxidation. So I think this where it works really well. So we always put this what I'm saying. If you have your alcohol oriented wherever you always make sure that it has to be at the bottom right corner. Why? Because once it's at the bottom right corner. Now you're double bond is oriented correctly. So now when you look at your DT, you say, Okay, Is this a positive tar trait or a negative tar trait? Positive. That means that my a pox I should form above this double bond. That's exactly we did. So you form Europe oxide and notice that whatever is in the front, whatever's facing towards the front here, let's say this is your line. Whatever facing towards the front goes on a wedge, okay. And whatever was facing towards the back goes on a dash. So that means the Brahmin and the metal group going to dash the alcohol and the h go on the wedge. Ideally, your alcohol should always be going on the wedge. Right? Because you always want to face your alcohol towards the front or down and everything else we're supposed to go. Okay, so in this case, I would get in the Parkside above the plane. So in a park side, exactly facing up. Okay. Because it's a positive d a t d t. So I'm just gonna give us an example. How about if we had used just us consider it looks like negative tar trait. Then what would the answer look like? Okay, I'm just gonna tell you right now, all of these wedges and dashes don't change, because that has to do with how the dull bond is oriented. The dull bond is going to stay the same. So I would want to do the same thing of how they're oriented on watches and dash is the only thing is that if we use negative d t actually gonna put it over here So you guys can see if we use negative de et tar treat instead. Then what I would get is in a park side facing down, okay? And then all these groups where they are, where they're at. So that means that I would have my ohh facing towards the front. I would have my h facing towards the front. Okay, then I would get my metal in the back, and I would get my bro Ming in the back. Okay? And the reason that makes sense is once again think that this double bond is exactly the way it looks. And you just popping in a pox side right at the bottom. So that means that everything stays in the same place that it was originally same with the positive tar trait. Okay, so, guys, I hope that that made sense. Really? A lot of professors don't ask for a lot from Sharpless approximation. It is a newer reaction discovered in the past 2030 years. Okay, so there isn't a whole lot to know. I would just suggest knowing this trick, and it could maybe get you some points in the test. So anyway, that's it for now. Let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

