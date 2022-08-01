General reaction of Sharpless Epoxidation.

So now you're probably wondering. OK, Johnny, how does this actually look in a reaction? Well, here's the general reaction. Okay, so here as you'll notice, I have an a little alcohol. This is my alot alcohol right here. The reason to call it a will is because it is next to a double bond. It has a seed, Xu, and then it has an Ohh. Okay, so this is a Lilic. That's a position word. Okay, so you have in a Lilic. Ohh. And when we react it with a peroxide, this is the oxidizing agent. That's what's gonna make the the oh, and then a titanium catalysts. Okay, don't worry too much about the titanium catalyst. You'll just see that there's t I there that stands for titanium, the titanium catalysts. And then we use one of the tart treats either negative or positive. Okay? And when you put all those things together, what you're gonna wind up getting is Thea Parkside in the place that you want it. So if I want my a pox sides face down, then I would use if I wanted to be below the plane. Then I would use a negative tar trait. Okay, A negative charge rate is going to attack from the bottom of the Dole bond and is going to give me my a pox side at the bottom. Now, obviously, that means if the epoxy is facing towards the bottom, then my other substitutes must be forced up. Right? Cool. So so far, I know these regions air super confusing. Okay. But really, I'm not asking much from you. I'm not asking you to memorize them. I'm just saying, Hey, can you remember that the positive tar trait ads from the top and the bottom the negative Tartarus ads from the bottom is that cool so far?

