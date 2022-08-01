The mechanism of Disulfide Synthesis.

Now let's talk about die sulfides I sulfides or a little bit more tricky. So notice that once again, I'm starting off with a file which looks a lot like an alcohol. If that had been in Oh, that would be methanol. Right? So this is method file, because it's a s h. OK, so I got my meth. My I've got my file. I've got my base again. So notice that the first step is gonna be exactly the same. My first step is gonna be a base reacting with my file to take off the age. The weird thing is that then I've got this hallucination thing going on in this beer two. Okay, so let me explain how that works just through the mechanism. Okay, so let's go down to the dye sulfide synthesis mechanism we're gonna find Is that the first step everyone should be able to draw? Okay, you're Ohh grabs the acidic hydrogen and you wind up getting this this very familiar intermediate. What is this called? This is my thigh late. Okay, so now I've got that violate now exposed that toe a die atomic halogen. And this is interesting. The diatonic halogen is going to be able to be attacked. Okay, so my sulfur will grab one of the BRS kicked the other one out. What I wind up getting is something It looks like this where I've got sulfur br okay. And then I've got a br negative just hanging out. Cool. So far. Awesome. So now here's the interesting thing. Okay. Not only am I gonna make one violate, but I could I could make several violates okay? Because I'm gonna excess base. So it's gonna basically D protein ate all of that. All most of those hydrogen. Okay, So what happens in the next step is we're just gonna go ahead and bring this down over here, okay? And what we're gonna find out is that a second silence. This would be my times to This is my second violate. Can actually do a backside attack on this sulfur. Okay. And it would kick out believing group. So you're gonna wind up getting at the end of this is a dye sulfide where you have S s and then a symmetrical die sulfide. Okay, you have a die sulfide product, okay? And that the guy sulfide would be symmetrical because the fact that you're going to use the same violate twice, Right. Okay, so you die sulfide, and you just get even more be are leaving group. Okay, so it doesn't really matter. We're not. We're not paying attention to the BR. We're really paying attention to the organic product, which is our die sulfide. Cool. So none of these reactions air hard. I know we're not used to dealing a lot with sulfur, but it's really not that tricky. Okay, so I hope that made sense. Those were the two really common reactions that files undergo. And if you have any questions, let me know. But if not, let's move on.

