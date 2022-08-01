The mechanism of Sulfide Synthesis.

Now we're going to discuss reactions of files. And if you guys remember, files are the sulfur analog of alcohols, meaning that they look exactly like alcohol's, except the oxygen is replaced for a sulfur. How is that gonna change the molecules that gonna react just like an alcohol? Let's find out. So files are more acidic than a typical alcohol. If you guys think about it, that's to do with the fact that sulfur is low. It bigger in size and the size effect said that as the bigger the molecules get, the easier it is to give up H and get a loan pair. Okay, so files were gonna contain a very acidic hydrogen. Okay, so what that means is that it's gonna be easy to pull off that hydrogen and easy to make it a nuclear file after it's exposed to base. Okay, so after you expose its a base, pull off the hydrogen is gonna be a great nuclear file. Just so you guys know that nuclear file when the sulfur, as a negative charge on it is called a finally okay, so or violate nuclear file is gonna be capable of performing a few different reactions. That's we want to go over right now so we can do sulfide synthesis through a style. And we can also do die sulfide synthesis. Let's start off with the easier one, which is sulfide synthesis. So, in sulfide synthesis, I start off with my file, right? That looks just like an alcohol. Except it's got the s right, and I wrecked it with base. Okay, The base is gonna dip protein ate the H and make my violate. And I am then that Kylie and Iron performs an s and two reaction on alcohol. Hey, lied and calculates. Okay, so we wind up getting it a sulfide, basically the analog toe, either just with a s instead of oh, for the ether. Okay, let's go ahead and look at how this this full mechanism, Let's draw it out and make sure they're all on the same page. So my first step, my base is going to grab the acidic hydrogen of my Thile. Obviously, the hydrogen doesn't one of two bonds, so I make up on a break upon and I wind up getting What is this? Called my negative charge on my s. This is my thigh late and I am cool. So I got my file a an ion. Now, what can that do when exposed to an alcohol? Hey, lied. Well, if it's exposed to the right type of alcohol Hey, lied. I'm gonna be able to do and sn two. Okay, Now what? I mean by right type. Well, obviously this is a tertiary ocular. Hey, lied. Would that be ableto work? No, Because remember that tertiary alcohol lights cannot perform, in essence to reaction. But in most cases, if its primary or secondary it's gonna work. Okay, So I'm just gonna add here that this would have to be a primary or secondary alcohol. Hey, lied. Okay, so now I've got my backside attack my s and two reaction and what I'm gonna get as my product, it's simply a sulfur with now, whatever that our group was. Okay. Now, whatever, that our group, it could be Whatever I wanted, I just pick the ocular. Hey, light of choice. Cool. So that's how we make a sulfide out of a file. Not bad at all, right?

Hide transcripts