6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
Problem 63
For a reaction carried out at 25 °C with an equilibrium constant of 1 * 10-3, to increase the equilibrium constant by a factor of 10:
a. how much must ∆G° change?
b. how much must ∆H° change if ∆S° = 0 kcal mol -1K-1?
c. how much must ∆S° change if ∆H° = 0 kcal mol -1?
