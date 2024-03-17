For a reaction carried out at 25 °C with an equilibrium constant of 1 * 10-3, to increase the equilibrium constant by a factor of 10:

a. how much must ∆G° change?

b. how much must ∆H° change if ∆S° = 0 kcal mol -1K-1?

c. how much must ∆S° change if ∆H° = 0 kcal mol -1?