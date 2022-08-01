Explaining what entropy is.

Alright, guys. And I want to talk about what I would consider the most confusing term of the Gibbs Free Energy equation. And that is entropy. Alright. So entropy, uh, generally stated we said that it was a measure of disorder in the system. Okay, but that's a really confusing definition. I would rather go with an easier definition, Okay. And what that is is that entropy is the tendency of a sense system to take its most probable form. Okay, so that means that if we have two different states, one is highly ordered and one is not as ordered. Statistically, it's more likely to be in the disordered state. Okay? And that's what entropy has to do with it Has to do with probability. Really? Okay, So what that means is that even if a reaction is highly eggs a thermic like if you talk about bond dissociation, energies and entropy, that's do with eggs A thermic but the level of order that it requires might make it statistically improbable. Okay, so basically, what we do in with entropy is we have to analyze. Is this gonna be statistically more probable or statistically less probable? And that is what entropy is. Okay. Remember that we define that Entropy says that, um, a positive. I mean, I'm sorry. A negative value is gonna b'more ordered. Okay, because remember that basically a positive value means that it's more disordered. That means that your entries getting bigger. So if you have a negative value, that means you're entropy is getting smaller, or it's getting more ordered. Okay? And it turns out that we're never gonna have to calculate the entropy in terms of calculating the entropy of the surrounding environment or the entropy of a system, because the fact that we don't have really the tools to analyze that in Oracle One. Okay, but what you are going to be asked to do, okay, is you're gonna be asked to analyze if something is going to have a positive delta s or negative Delta s on. That's what you wanna do. We don't want to figure out the exact number we just want to figure out. Is this gonna be higher entropy or lower entropy? Okay, now there is one situation where you might calculate Delta s, and that's if you're given every other variable. If you're given the tea and adult h and adult Aggie, Then sure, you could just use algebra to figure out Delta s. But I'm just saying that in the absence of this being just a simple algebra problem, you're not gonna be asked just to calculate with the Delta s is of oven environment. Okay, so let's talk about these three phenomenon that make reactions more probable or make Delta Esco up, and it turns out that all of them are gonna be favored. Bye. Hi, Temperature. Okay, so that will be That should be really clear in a little bit when I go back to the equation.

