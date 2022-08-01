Identifying pKa values

Alright, guys, let's get into the answer again. I'm hoping that you tried this on your own because it's great practice. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna go one letter at a time and just say what All the P k s r of those atoms and then what we're gonna do is we're gonna follow the rest of the directions and the question which are to rank them in order of increasing acidity, meaning that we start off with worst acid. So what would be the peak? A of this hydrogen right here? The hydrogen that's attached to the O. Well, there's a few things that might come to mind. There were actually two functional groups that we learned there. PK PK is off. That had o. H. One was an alcohol R o h. Remember that R O H, we said, is about 16. And then we also had car box cilic acid carb oxalic acid with C O. H. And we see that that was a little bit stronger oven acid. It has a PK of five. So this just goes back to functional groups. Is molecule a that proton? Is it an alcohol or is a carbon cilic acid. Well, this alcohol, this O H is two carbons away from a carbon eel as you'll notice this is a carbon you'll hear right. That's a carbon carbon. So I have another carbon and then I haven't Oh, okay. So that means that this is not a c o. H. Because this would have required that the O was directly attached to the carbon carbon. And, as you can see, does that red carbon in the middle. That's not making it directly attached. So going in once the inter functional groups, this is an alcohol. This is not a car oxalic acid, so this would have a peek a of around 16. Let's go on To be B is excellent practice because this H is in a very special situation. It is an n that's attached to an H. Remember that there were two PK. PK is we learned for NH. We learned that an end attached to at least one h has a PK of 38. That's what we call in a mean. But if that end has an H, and it also has a positive charge on it, that's no longer the mean, that's called in ammonium or an ammonium derivative and has a PKK closer to 10. So which one of these is it? Is it the amine, the neutral nitrogen? Or is it the ammonium? The positively charged You guys got this? This is actually an ammonium derivative, so this would have a peek A of right around 10. Okay, awesome. So I hope you guys are two for two. So far, Let's keep going. So this age here, a little bit tricky because of where it's placed. But remember, guys, I told you, there's this very special location right next to the carbon Neil called the Alfa Carbon. Okay, so the Alfa Carbon is unusually acidic. Any hydrogen that comes directly off of an Alfa carbon, meaning that it's directly next to a carbon eel is really acidic. And this one has ah Peca of what, 20 around 20. Okay, now you might be wondering, Johnny isn't the other side also Alfa? Sure it is. This is also Alfa. But notice that this Alfa Carbon doesn't have any hydrogen on it. It has an O. H. And the O. H is just that has a PK of 16 because That's just a NALC a hall. It's not special. And Alfa Carbon is Onley special if it has a hydrogen directly coming off of it, which is going to give it a unique Peca of 20 as opposed to much higher for other types of carbons. Okay, which we're gonna look at now. So let's go on to D de is just a ch okay, but the PK of the CH is going to depend on its hybridization. So what is the hybridization of the carbon it's attached to Is the hybridization sp three sp two or SP? Which one is it? Recall that s p three ch is gonna have the highest P K. It's gonna be roughly 50. So it's one of the worst assets possible. It's terrible. Terrible acid recall. The SP two ch was equal to what you guys remember 44. You could just look above we wrote it down. An S P. C. H was equal to much better. Is a much better acid. Much stronger acid of 25. Okay, so which of these is it? How do you tell the hybridization of that carbon guys, You look at the group's Remember, we've done this before. So you look at the group's this blue carbon Has, uh, Adam here and Adam here and Adam here and then It also has another age here, So that counts is four groups because that's four different atoms or four Adams total coming off of the blue carbon. That means this is s p three. And it has a peek A of about 50 and then finally coming to the last proton here. This proton is also a ch. So can I just assume because there's a carbon here Can I assume that they have the same PK? No, I have to look at the hybridization again. Right? So the hybridization of this carbon here would be What? How many groups does it have? Well, guys, it only has two groups because the green carbon has how many things coming off of it. Well, it has this carbon here, and it has this hydrogen here that's it has two atoms that councils to groups. That's S p. That means it has a Peca of 25. Got it. Cool. Awesome, guys. So, um, that's it for the p K. Is now you have to move on to the next step, which is just to rank thes So which of these is gonna be the absolute worst acid? And that's a no brainer. It has to be deep. D is the worst with the Peca of 50. So then which one comes next? Well, by the all PKs that I have written down, it looks like then it's gonna be E is gonna be a little bit better or actually, significantly better at 25. Let's keep going. What's getting more and more acidic? It looks like it's C. C has that Alfa Proton. Soc has a peak of about 20. Then what do we have? Well, now it's between A and B A. Comes next with a PK, since it's an alcohol of 16. Okay, the alcohol always have a PK of 16. It doesn't matter whether it's Alfa or whatever. What have you? The acidity comes from the O. H Bond, not from the Alfa position of the carbon deal. That doesn't really affect the acidity. Okay, so just because it's O. H, that is gonna be a PK of about 16 and then finally we have our most acidic, which has a PK about 10 and that's your ammonium. And guys, just to point this out, you could have actually used your intuition to know that was going to be one of the most acidic. Because notice what's special about B is that it has a positive charge, right? We know that positive charges are usually acidic. It means that they're electro files, right? So they're Proton donors. Okay, So because this had a positive charge, Even without knowing my Pekka is, I could have probably predicted that B was gonna be my best acid. But now we've confirmed it through PK A values. Alright, Cool, guys. So hopefully that made sense. Now let's move on to the next set of practice problems where we're gonna do the same thing. Just with a little bit more tricky, smaller molecules.

