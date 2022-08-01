So now that we kind of understand the definition of Pekka and how it has to do with some molecules being better acids and some molecules being worse acids, we're gonna have to go over a PK a values now. Okay, now, I don't like to give you guys a lot of stuff to memorize Inorganic chemistry. I like for you guys to understand it versus memorize it. But it turns out the PK a values or just one of those things, that it's just maybe just better for you to memorize it if you can understand it. Great. But even if you don't understand it, I think it's worth your time just to memorize them because they're going to continue to help you in or go one in or go to their that important. So let's go ahead and get started. So here I've given you a basic spectrum off some common molecules that you're gonna need to know for your test for or go to etcetera, M cat, whatever you're taking. And I'm starting off with the best. I mean, with the worst acids. Okay, not worse. Worst. And then I'm gonna go all the way to the best at the end. Are you guys cool with that? So I'm gonna start with worst. And if I'm starting off with worse, that means these we're gonna have the highest or the lowest values. What do you think, thes? We're gonna have the highest values because they're the worst acids. Remember these. We're gonna start off with, like, the shittiest assets. Okay, so let's go ahead and start off with basically SP three hybridized C h. Okay, I know that sounds really complicated, but all that is is that's just another way for me to say Al Cane. Okay, remember that. Al Keynes R S p three hybridized because you basically have ah carbon with maybe you with another carbon on it. And a bunch of age is okay. And what that means is, that has four groups. And if it's four groups, then it's sp three hybridized. Okay, well, these falcons are not acidic at all. Think about it. It's because they're not reactive. Remember that I told you guys that what makes molecules reactive dye polls charges strained double bonds. Alcon doesn't have any of that, so it doesn't want to be an acid at all. So that means that it's gonna have the worst PK of around 50. Okay, so it really doesn't get worse than in Al Qaeda. And Al Kane is the worst acid. Okay, then from there, we start to get a little bit better. So let's talk about SP two s p two hybridized ch. Sounds complicated, but that's just another way of saying Al Keen. Okay, remember what Al Keen is? It's a double bond. Okay, so that would be an h coming off of a double bond. All right, Now, is this gonna be a little bit more reactive than a single bond? Yes. Because remember, I told you guys that double bonds or sources of reactivity, so there's gonna be a little bit better, and it turns out that this one is gonna have a PK of 44. Okay, so it still sucks a lot, but at least it's a little bit better than the Alcan. Okay, so we're just gonna keep going in order. We're just gonna keep going up. So now we have a means, Okay. Ah. Means are just any time that you have an h coming off directly of a nitrogen with a single bond. Okay. And any time you have in a mean, that's going to be a peek A of 38. Okay, so it's still really high. Remember that? I said 16 is your middle point, right? So we're still really far away from that. These air still bad acids, but they're getting a little bit better. Then we get to H two. H two is a really, um, is a really important molecule that you're gonna need for some reactions. Um, it's just die atomic, hydrogen. It doesn't really. You don't need a name for it. This one's gonna have a PK of 35. Okay, this one, Honestly, there's not a lot to understand. It's just to memorize it. You just need to know that h two s a p k of 35. That's gonna help you a lot. Then we get all the way down toe SP hybrid. I c h s p would be an l kind. Okay, because remember, that s p means that it's it only has two groups or to bond sites. So that means it would literally be a triple bond with ah hydrogen coming off of it. Okay, Now that triple one is even more reactive. So it's gonna be a little bit better at donating protons. This one has a PK of 25. So I made a really big jump. That one's getting a lot better. Okay, so if you could group these together, I would recommend. Always know that you're Al Keynes Al Canes. And you're all kinds are 50 44 25. I'm going to grill you guys on that all semester long. Been really remember sp two. Remember recipe? That was 44 25. I'm gonna ask you these values over and over again because they're that important. Okay, then we've got our Alfa hydrogen. Okay. What the heck is an Alfa hydrogen? Okay, an Alfa hydrogen is any h that's coming directly off of a carbon, Neil off of the carbon next to carbon deal. So here I have a carbon. Neil. This Carbonell could be anything. It could be an Alka hide. Let's say it has an age there this carbon. If that one has an h on it, that h is gonna have a peek A of 20. Okay, now it turns out that you're not really gonna understand why this has a why this has such a low p k. Because normally what would be the PKK of a C H bond? That's SP three hybridized. Okay, what would that normally be? It would usually be 50. But now what did I just tell you? Instead, the PKK is actually gonna be closer to 20. That's a huge, huge jump. So why is it so much more stable if it's on that Alfa Carbon? And the reason has to do with a phenomenon called Todd Memorization. Okay, Now it turns out that Todd memorization is something that were you that I might teach you in or go one, but we really explore it in or go to. Okay, so this is one of those rare times that I have to teach you about something that you're not gonna understand right now, and you just have to accept it. You have to be like I mean, I hate bringing that stuff that you can't understand yet, but in this case, just take my word for it. Todd, memorization is this thing that makes the carbon next to a carbon eel much more acidic. Okay? It only has to do with the carbon. That's why I have a star There has to do with the carbon next to carbon. Neil, if it has an h on it. Cool. So then we get to some easy ones. So we have our away h, which is alcohol and water. These both have about the same peak A. They both have a PK of about 16. Okay, so if you just remember I told you as water has a ph of 16 that's the middle point. So this is like, the neutral point right here, okay? It's not really neutral. It just means that I compare all the other acids to it. So remember that I said all the ones before it, these would all be the bad acids. So that means that over here, I'm going to start getting into good acids. Is that cool? Another thing to keep in mind. Water actually has a more specific PK. Your professor might want you to know it. It's 15.7. Okay, But that's so close to 16 that I always just round it. I always just say water has a p k f 16 cool. So far. Now we're going to start getting into the good assets. Okay, So what happens if I have a nitrogen with a positive charge? Okay, A nitrogen with a positive charge and at least one h on it, actually. So you might wanna add that age. Just remember, Okay, if you have a nitrogen with a positive and at least one h on it, that is going to have a peak of around 10. Okay, Now, you could imagine this is a pretty good acid, because look, it has a full positive. Remember that I told you guys that if you have formal charges, that makes something really reactive. So this has a full positives. That means that that's very electro Filic. That's gonna be very much of good acid. Okay, so let's keep going, then. We have all your carb oxalic acids, your carb oxalic acids. Just write that here. I mean, they have acid in the name, right and crab oxalic acids are about five. Okay. And you would know that because we actually just calculated the PKK of a car. Looks like ass. Remember, acetic acid? That's the type of carbolic acid. And that one was remember, it was 4.755 So we just rounded up to five. Is that cool? Awesome. So now we're in the homestretch now, what if we have an o positive with one h on it with at least one age? Okay, so you might wanna also add that h What that is is that now we have an O positive. That's very, very It's a very, very good acid That's gonna be around negative too. Okay, so if you ever see now we're getting into the negative numbers. That means these were going to be strong acids, OK? And then finally have h ex h ex is just going to be your strong acids. Remember that. I told you, remember, your strong 63 of your strong six are hcl, hbr and H I Okay, these air all gonna have very, very, very, very acidic PKK's and all. I'm not gonna make you memorize those PKK's because most often, professors don't care about those PKK's as much because they're all negative. So I'm just going to group them together and just say they're all negative. Okay, if you want to memorize them, if your professors really picky, maybe he'll make you memorize Negative 11 and negative seven and stuff like that. But most of the time you're fine. As long as you know, it's just negative. It just means it's really, really acidic. Is that cool? So I know that was a ton of information, but thankfully, I'm gonna give you lots of practice so that by the end of this page, you're gonna be feeling more confident.

