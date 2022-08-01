How bondline is different from Lewis Structures.

So the bond line method is a way to simplify drawings of organic molecules based on the octet rule. So as long as you have a good understanding of the octet rule, you should be fine. Like you should do very well at be able to convert drawings into bond light. All right, so it turns out that in order to save time, we're gonna be implying a lot of different types of information that you can derive from the octave rule. So the first thing that we're gonna do is that remember that organic chemistry is the study of basically carbon and carbon structures. So if we have to write out every single carbon part of my friends, that's gonna be a bitch. Right? So what we want to do is figure out a way that we don't have to write C, C, c c like for 100 times in a row. So in the bottom line structures, car bombing structures, carbons are implied. Okay, So what that means is that every corner we're gonna have, like, a zigzag pattern and every corner is gonna be assumed to represent a carbon. I'll show you how that looks in a second. Another thing. That there's a lot of inorganic chemistry where we're trying to eliminate repetitive things. There's a lot of hydrogen. Okay, well, it turns out that hydrogen czar also gonna be implied. Why? Because it would suck to have to write all of them. All right, well, then, if they're not, if we're not drawing hydrants, how do we know how many there are? Well, all I have to do is use the octet rule. We said that every carbon is assumed to possess enough hydrogen to fill a talk Tet. So, for example, if a carbon has to bonds to other carbons and it doesn't, we don't show any hydrogen. We have toe add bonds there in order for that carbon to fulfill its octet. So think about it this way. Carbon oneself. How many electrons in its octet? Eight. If it only has two bonds to carbon, that means that there must be two bonds to hydrogen. That's the way we think. We kind of do a little bit of mental subtraction. And that's the number of hydrogen that are gonna be implied on that structure. Okay, so what else is implied? Lone pairs Because lone pairs would be super repetitive, too. Okay, lone pairs are implied. What that means is that, um we're not going to draw all the lone pairs. We're just gonna assume that hetero atoms will have enough lone pairs toe folder octet unless otherwise stated. Unless there's a charge. Okay. Now, by the way, I have to define something. What the heck is ahead? Or a lot of I just busted that out on you guys. A hetero atom is just any atom that is different from carbon. So I'm actually just going to say it's non carbon, non carbon atom. Okay, So what that means is that nitrogen, oxygen, flooring, all of those would be hetero atoms, and we're not gonna draw lone pairs. We're just gonna assume that they have enough lone pairs to fulfill their octet unless otherwise stated. What we use for that is formal charges. So now that we know how to do formal charges, formal charges are a huge part of the bond line structure. We never draw lone pairs. We only draw formal charges. And we use formal charges when Adam does not satisfy its bonding preference. So if there's a messed up bonding preference. We use a formal charge. We don't actually draw the lone pairs. Okay, There's one extra rule rule that you guys should be aware of that There's one tricky thing. All hydrogen on hetero atoms. Do you remember what a hetero atom once again? Non carton. So oxygen, whatever nitrogen all headings on hetero atoms must be drawn explicitly. Okay, The reason is because that could get tricky if we just don't draw the lone pairs. And if we also don't draw the hydrogen on a hetero atom, then I wouldn't know. Doesn't have a hydrogen. Doesn't have a lone pair, would get confusing. So in order to avoid that, we actually are going to include all the h Is that air drawn directly on a header? One. Okay.

