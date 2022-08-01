Conversion of ethanol from electron dot to bondline

so I wanted to show you guys this little diagram that I drew showing how we can go from one to the other. So the electron dot structure is like the most simple form of structure that we drew in. Gen. Cam, Basically what we what we had was that we drew out every loan, every electron explicitly, and we would show that every single bond was by used was made by the sharing of two electrons. Okay, then when we converted toe Lewis structure Lewis structure is also used in gen camps. You should be aware of it, but Lewis structure was just a little bit different. The only difference is that instead of showing the dots being shared, it replaced dots with sticks. So what it did was anytime they had dots being shared, it replaced them with sticks. And that was a Louis structure. But notice that a Lewis structures still kind of annoying because I have to draw every carbon, have to draw every hydrogen, and I have to draw every lone pair. So it's gonna take me a long time to draw everything in Lewis. So then we decide. Okay, Wolf, is there a faster way to do this. Well, bond line. Look how fast that is to draw because I'm ignoring the carbons. I'm just saying that every corner represents a carbon. Okay, I'm ignoring all of the hydrogen is attached to carbon. Because I'm just assuming that if this carbon has to bonds, that must mean that it has to hydrogen. And if this carbon has one bond attached to it, then it must have three hydrogen. Alright, then I'm implying the lone pairs and not drawing them, because I'm assuming that it has enough lone pairs to fulfill its octet. And then lastly, I am including that h because it would be confusing if I didn't include the h. All right, so that is the way bond line works. And that's what we're gonna do. Basically, for the rest of this topic, we're just gonna do a bunch of practice problems for this. So

Hide transcripts