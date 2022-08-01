Sigma bonds and pi bonds

Alright, guys. So the answer to this is I like to just go ahead and just write pie pain, signal and pie and counties up. So the easier one toe calculate is actually the pie. Because remember that there are no pi bonds in single bonds. It's only in double and triple. So that means I would have one pie here and I would have to pie there. She has No Why? Because a triple bond has to pirate two pi bonds, and it's all one has one pi bon cool, because that means that I have three pi bonds total. Then how about single for our sigma signals? A little bit more complicated, because remember that every single bond has a single bond, so that would actually be one. I'm just gonna write signals everywhere. aN:aN:000NaN So I have eight signal bonds and three pi bonds. Now, you guys might have been wondering why did I draw signal bonds here and here because of the fact that every single bond, no matter what it is, has it least one sigma. Okay,

