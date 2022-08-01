Sigma bonds and pi bonds

guys. So I hope that wasn't too bad. Let's go ahead and write this again Sigma and pi and see what we get. So what did you guys get in terms of pie? That's easier one. And the answer is that you should have gotten four. Okay? Because I have pie pie pie. And then I have one pie there. Does that make sense? Each double bond has a pie. How maney sigma's did you get? It's a lot. The right answer was 17. Okay? And if you go ahead and count each one, what you find is that you'd have, like, I'm just gonna just check them off. aN:aN:000NaN 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17. All right, so I know that's a huge mess. I was just showing you each one that I count, right? Each one is a new single. Bon thes are very common types of questions that professors like to ask. So it's important that you guys know how to do this. All right?

Hide transcripts