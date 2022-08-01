Predict the product for the following multi-step reaction.

Alright, guys. So what you'll notice is that I have a strong acid in water. Okay? So immediately, you should be thinking acid catalyzed reaction. But I'm starting off with an alcohol. If I'm starting off with an alcohol, that means that I'm gonna be going towards the AL Keen, Which means instead of being a hydration, this would be an acid catalyzed dehydration. Okay, Now, if you don't remember this mechanism, that's okay. I'm just gonna go through it again. That's fine. But this is in general, this is an elimination reaction. Okay? And again, if you don't, if you haven't learned these yet or maybe you're kind of week on them, that's okay. I'm just gonna show you the whole thing, all right? But the whole point is that I'm gonna get a double bond, and then I'm gonna be able to use Oso four to react with it. So how does this work? Basically, the first step of any acid catalyzed reaction is pro nation, so I'm gonna go ahead and protein eight. Okay. What this is now going to give me is it's going to give me an alcohol that looks like this. It's gonna give me a water leaving. Okay. Now, typically. Ah, primary. A primary water wouldn't be able to leave very well, because that's gonna make a Carvel cat. I am. Okay, but this one would be able to shift, so we are gonna make it leave. What's gonna wind up happening is that I'm going to get a car, Walcott, and it looks like this. Okay, now, this is a special type of Carvel Catalan because it's adjacent to a 34 or five member ID ring. Okay. And whenever you have, I'm gonna put your adjacent. So whenever you have a carbo cat and that's adjacent to a 345 million ring, what that means is that it's gonna be very strict. It's gonna have a lot of torch. It'll strain on a lot of angle strain. So instead of getting just a regular hydride shift or metal shift, we're actually going to see is a ring expansion. Okay, so we're going to get a ring expansion instead and bring expansions kind of vary from Professor professor. Some professors love ring expansions. They just give you every single time. Some professors don't really care for it so much so this is something that you just have to see in class if if they're using a whole lot of okay, but ring expansion what it does, is it? One of the carbons on the ring is literally just gonna engulf the other carbon. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna take that metal group, pull it into the ring and make it one carbon bigger. So now what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna get a Carvel cat, and it looks like this. Okay, now that I have my new carbo cat on its stable and I'm going to go ahead and do the elimination step, the elimination step is just gonna be with my br minus because I have to regenerate my acid and I'm looking for betas. So this is my Alfa Carbon. How many different beta hydrogen is? Do I have? Well, I only have one type because there's such a symmetrical molecule. So I would just take any of the ages and I would do my elimination step, which has grabbed the age, make it the whole bond. So what this is gonna make is a double on that Looks like this. Okay, so that was a good little refresher of acid catalyzed dehydration. If that maybe you haven't learned it yet. Don't worry. We're gonna learn more about this later. Okay? So now I've got this double bond and we're going to react this with Oso four. What is Oso four gonna do? To what? The whole bond, right? What Oso four is going to do is it's gonna make sin Dial's. So all I have to do I don't have to draw the mechanism. I'm just going to draw that. I'm gonna get to alcohol is coming off of the same bind. Do I have possibility for Indian tamers here? Do I have any Kyle centers? Actually, I do have Carl centers, both of these air Cairo. But this has a plane of symmetry. So this is actually a miso compound. So I wouldn't have to draw the other an answer because the other answer is the same thing. That's the whole definition of me so that it's not Cairo. So that's my end product here. Now, I did want to mention one more thing, which is just something that I might have forgotten to mention. Camera Four and Oso four both work. Really well to add Sendai ALS. But there's there's one exception for Canada for Onley when it's cold. Okay, if it's hot communal four, it's going to do something else entirely. Okay, but if it's cold, committal for it will add the sin. Dial's alright if it's hot. Don't worry, we haven't gotten there yet. It's gonna do something else completely different, okay?

