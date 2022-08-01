General properties of syn vicinal dihydroxylation.

So now we're moving on to yet another addition reaction and this addition reaction is gonna be one that adds two alcohols to the same double bond and it's gonna do it all in one step. And this reaction is called sin vicinal di hydroxylation. OK. So how does this work? Basically, we have these two very special reagents we have per potassium permanganate and we have osmium tetroxide. This is kno four and OS 04 that are both highly capable of adding oxygens to double bonds. Now, it turns out that this mechanism, you're not gonna need to know the whole thing. OK? But what you do need to know is you need to know what the end product is gonna look like. And as you can see, it's really easy, all we have is a double bond. We add one of these two re agents. It doesn't matter which one. Sometimes you're gonna see catalytic NMO that's just a catalyst that sometimes comes up. Sometimes it doesn't, don't worry too much about it. And what you're gonna get at the end is what we call dials. Why? Because there's two alcohols in the same molecule they have a visceral relationship. What's vicinal mean? It just means that they're next to each other. They have a 12 relationship and they are sin to each other or they're cysts. And that means that the reaction was sin. OK. So how does this actually work? OK. The reason this works is because potassium permanganate and oser tetroxide both have a very, very similar structure where it's basically one central atom surrounded with as many oxygens as possible. Now, the way that I like to think of this maybe just to make it really kind of fun is I kind of visualize that these look like spaceships. So this is like a flying saucer and there's a flying saucer and there's like a little like cockpit here with an alien inside. But of course, he's got like four arms because aliens don't have the same amount of arms as we do and whatever. So the, we've got these, we got these like UFO S and what do they do? Well, they fly down to earth and they go attacking double bonds. All right. So this UFO is like coming, it's like swooping down on the double bond and it decides, hey, I'm gonna leave humans a gift. I'm gonna leave this doll bond a gift. And what it's gonna do is it's just gonna add an oxygen to both sides of the doll bond. It's basically gonna take one of the oxygens here, one of the oxygens there and add them to both sides leaving a dial at the end. Ok. Please do not tell your professor that. I just told you that. Ok, I sound like a retard telling you this mechanism where there's like a spaceship and it's like abducting like cows or whatever. Like, I don't know, like I'm just making shit up at this point, but I'm just trying to help you guys remember it because I know there's been a lot of free agents today. Why agents are special and how you could think of what they do. OK. So they're gonna leave two alcohols behind and they're gonna take off back into space. All right. Now, if you do want to know the mechanism really quick, I am gonna show you the first step. You don't need to know the whole thing, but it's gonna look like this where if you have a double bond and you have um let's say we're using Osmium tetroxide. So dual bond, OK? What's gonna happen is you're gonna get a cyclic reaction where my, and there's a methyl there, I'm sorry, where my double bond grabs one of the os, these electrons go down onto the osmium. OK? And then these electrons go and make a bond to the double bond. OK? So what winds up happening is that we get the cyc reaction, you wind up getting two al alcohols at the end and then your os 04. I mean, obviously it's missing two oxygens that thing just leaves and it goes back into space. All right. So you might need to know the first step. But regardless, you're never gonna need to know the whole mechanism. All right. At least I've never seen that and I've been teaching or for a very long time at a lot of universities. All right. So let's go ahead and do a multi stepp reaction here. And what I want to do is just literally, you know, just have you guys go ahead and try to figure this out by yourself and then I'll go ahead and jump in.

Hide transcripts