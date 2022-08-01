Name the following compound

So the first thing to notice here is that we have a ring. So this is gonna be a cyclo Al Cane. Remember when I told you guys that if you had a cyclo al cane and it had one substitute Wint, then you could admit the number in this case, we're not gonna wanna do that because we have more than one thing coming off of it. So this is a little bit more complex. We want to say the location of everything. All right, So the first thing is, what's the root gonna be? So let's go ahead and just box this off because I know that came from the last example. So what? What is going to be the name of this route? Well, the route is gonna be a combination of a lot of stuff. It's gonna be the amount of carvings that are in this ring. Plus, it's gonna have the word cyclo in it. Plus it's gonna have the two modifiers in it, right? So I'm just gonna start with the easiest one. The route would just be cyclo hexane. Okay, But after adding my two modifiers, this is actually gonna turn into cyclo heck seen all. Does that make sense? Because I have a dull bond and I haven't alcohol. Now what I have to do is figure out the locations of everything. So because this is a ring, I can start wherever I want. So where am I gonna wanna put my one carbon? My number one, obviously. The alcohol. Why? Because alcohol beats all. So that means that this is my one. And now I have two options. I can either go counterclockwise or clockwise, red or green, depending on our rules of priority. What would be the next step? Which one would come next? And the answer is that double bonds received more priority than Hala Jen's, so that what that means is that the I might be really close, but the double bond has more priority. So dull Bond is going to get my two here, and then we're just gonna keep numbering around. So I get 3456 So that means that if I were to name my substitue INTs, what kind of substitutes do I have? Well, all I have in terms of substitutes is the iodine, so that would be a six iota. Okay, remember that double bonds and alcohols aren't called substitutes. They're called, they get modifiers. So that's my only substitue int. It's not. The only thing I have to do is figure out where the locations of these we're going to go. What are the locations? Well, it seems like I have a one, and I have a two. So is it okay for me just to say this is one to cyclo hexane all? No, that's not okay. We're gonna have to put at least one of these numbers inside of the word, so it's more specific. What? What? This is. Okay, so the one that I'm gonna choose to put inside you could pick whatever number you want, I'll just pick the one. Okay. So what that means is that the final name here would be six iota to cyclo Heck, scene one all. Okay. But like I said, if you made it one cyclo, let me see one cyclo hex, too. In all that would have also been fine. Okay? Also, just you know, some people put all the numbers inside, so another option would have been to say, this is getting annoying at this point, but cyclo hex too. In one all that would also be completely fine. Alright. So any of these any combinations of these you want, go ahead and use them. I'm going to stop telling you all the different combinations after this lesson because I think it's just a waste of time to do this. Every single permutation for every single name. But I did want you to see one example of me showing you every everything. Okay, the one that you can't do Is this one up here? That one just sucks, because it's not specific enough. All right, so very good. Let's go ahead and move on.

Hide transcripts