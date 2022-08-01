Old school vs. new school naming

The thing is that there's actually this is I'm just gonna start this whenever we get into the idea of modifiers. Now, we have differences in where we can put the location. Okay, so up. So basically, um, in the previous example, I showed you that you could put the location before the route. And if you do that, that's fine. If you put your location before the route. So, for example, one Pantene, that would be like considered, like the old school method. Okay, and that's fine. But if you have more than one modifier present, then many times it's gonna be more advantageous to use it within the route. Okay, if it's within the root, that's what we call a new school. So I want to show you an example of what that looks like. So one painting this would be the old school method, the new school. But method would be, And by the way, new school in old school isn't really like a scientific term. It just has to do with as names are getting more complicated, there start to become more of a need to use it within, and it's pent one. I mean, all right. So I know that that next one, that second one doesn't look quite as nice. It's like, Yuck! There's numbers inside of my word. But sometimes that becomes essential, especially when you have more than one modifier in the word. So, for example, let's say that I had a double bond and alcohol. So let's say that I had pent in all okay, Notice that the E n describes that I have a double bond and the O. L describes that I have a wage somewhere. Okay, let's say that they are in positions one and four. Okay, if I just say 14 panting all that's really confusing because I don't know which one is where. I don't know. Is the in on the one or is that even on the floor? So that's why I'm gonna have to put at least one of these inside of the route. So then this would be a lot more clear. For example, if I did one pent in Well, actually, let's do it the other way. One pent four, you know. Okay, that would be a lot more descriptive, because now I would know. Okay. The four directly describes the Al Qaim. Okay, so I'm just trying to show you that that would be more like a new school method to put at least one of the numbers inside of there. And conversely, on the other hand, you also could have written it. You would have been obliterated as four panting one. All that would have also been fine. Okay. It's It's just about making sure that each modifier has its own number. Okay, So for this compound noticed that I was kind of giving you all this this whole pep top, because you're gonna need it for Be so for this compound. I wanted to try to solve it on your own, realized that I had a dull upon and alcohol. So it's gonna provide a special challenge and go ahead and try to get the right answer.

